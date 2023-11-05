Tommy Fury claims Jake Paul privately congratulated him after beating KSI

Tommy Fury has revealed that Jake Paul privately reached out to congratulate him after beating KSI by unanimous decision.

KSI and Tommy Fury finally jumped in the ring to settle their score on October 14. Heading into the bout, the YouTube star was aiming to do what his rival Jake Paul couldn’t and beat Fury to prove once and for all he’s the best influencer boxer.

However, after months of anticipation, it all came down to six grueling rounds in the ring, where ultimately it was Fury who walked out on top, taking the win by a controversial majority decision — corrected to a unanimous decision after a judge submitted their score incorrectly.

Following the fight, Tommy has now revealed that Jake Paul recently reached out to congratulate him on the win.

Tommy Fury reveals Jake Paul congratulated him on KSI win

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Tommy was asked if he’d had spoken with Jake Paul since touching gloves with KSI. To much surprise, the Love Island star revealed that ‘The Problem Child’ reached out personally to congratulate him on the win, where according to Fury he was being “extra nice.”

“He messaged me the other day and said congratulations brother, you know, I could tell there’s something wrong with your hand all this sort of stuff, being extra nice,” Tommy revealed

As far as a rematch goes, Fury made it clear that he’s now the king of crossover boxing, and chooses whoever he wants to fight next.

“I am the head of this crossover thing now and it’s all right by saying because I’ve beat the two best men in it,” he said. “So whoever I want to fight next it’s up to me. I can pick and choose these guys.”

Since the fight, KSI has sent an official appeal to the PBA, hoping to overturn the “outrageous” result in Fury’s favor. Until a decision is made, there’s no telling what’s next for influencers. But it’s certainly clear that fans want to finally see KSI and Jake Paul go blow-for-blow.

