Jake Paul confirms he sent Tommy Fury $2.5 million fight contract

YouTube star turned-boxer Jake Paul has seemingly confirmed reports of a whopping $2.5 million fight offer for Tommy Fury to step in the ring with him.

The tale of Paul vs Fury appears to have a new chapter. While the two have been linked to fight on multiple occasions and constantly bicker online, it now seems an exact dollar amount for the highly-anticipated bout has spilled out online.

Budding commentator and social media personality Wade Plem reported that Fury was offered a $2.5 million contract to fight Paul. Moments later and Paul cheekily acknowledged the news saying: “I cannot confirm nor deny this accurate statement.”

If true, it would undoubtedly be the biggest payday the younger Fury brother has seen thus far and one of the biggest for a non-championship fight in boxing history.

“What I can confirm is Tommy Fury is never going to see the kind of money he is being offered to step in the ring with me,” Paul added. “Yet he’s still on the run.”

The two have a long and winding history in the boxing scene. Given Paul’s transition from the social media realm to the combat sport, many have been badgering him for years now to ‘fight a real boxer.’ Answering the calls, the former YouTuber has sought to do just that.

After months of back and forth online, an official bout agreement was signed as far back as 2021, with the pair set to clash on December 18 of that year. That fight never came to fruition, however, as ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley stepped in for a rematch instead.

Once again putting pen to paper, Fury and Paul were locked in for a second time with a PPV event on August 6, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. Due to alleged issues entering the United States, that fight was too called off at the last minute. While Paul attempted to salvage the card with an ‘actual boxer,’ backup opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. also failed to make the walk, forcing the event to be scrapped altogether.

Now, even with these two false starts and costly mishaps, the two still remain on a collision course. Following his win over MMA legend Anderson Silva, Paul appears eager to challenge Fury once again, having sent out new contracts with a $2.5 million dollar price attached.

For the time being, Fury is yet to respond to the report or address a third attempt at booking the Paul fight. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as the two prepare to lock horns.