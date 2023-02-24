Tommy Fury issues a warning to KSI: “I doubt KSI would fight me”

Tommy Fury has issued a warning to KSI, saying the content creator will be too scared to fight him after the YouTuber sees what he does to Jake Paul this Sunday.

With the hotly anticipated fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul just days away, Fury has decided to issue a warning to YouTube superstar KSI.

As we have reported, KSI has previously challenged Fury to a bout, but only on one condition. If the reality star can beat Jake Paul in their upcoming clash.

In an interview with Fred Talks Fighting, Fury was asked about KSI’s conditional challenge and said, “I doubt very much KSI would fight me after he sees what I do to Jake Paul. I’ll put it that way.”

But it seems the fight between Fury and KSI will most likely never happen, as KSI is planning to have one last bout against Jake Paul and will retire from boxing. He says he wants to focus more on his music career, and eventually his sports drink venture, Prime.

He was also asked about how he stays mentally strong amidst Jake Paul’s wave of taunting and bullying. Such as Paul’s recent video where he warn’s he would “decapitate” Fury.

He responded, “there is no case to stay mentally strong, my mind’s bulletproof.” Fury continues, “if I was going into a real title fight for all the marbles I’d say yeah fair enough it’s a 50/50 fight, but I’m fighting Jake Paul in a fight i should absolutely dominate. And I will dominate.”

The fight is gearing to begin on Sunday, February 26, at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. If you would like to read our coverage of the fight, you can find it here.

