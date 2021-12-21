TimTheTatman claims Jake Paul is helping boxing: “You can’t deny it”

Jake Paul is coming fresh off his fifth boxing victory, but despite criticism over his career as an influencer, steamer TimTheTatman feels the ‘Problem Child’ is good for the ‘sweet science.’

Jake Paul is making waves in the boxing world, yet again, after defeating former five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley in their highly-anticipated rematch on December 18.

Taking the victory by knockout in the fight’s sixth round, Paul is on top of the world with an undefeated 5-0 pro record — and he’s got the entire world talking about him, too.

Ever since facing off against YouTuber Deji in 2018, Jake Paul has made it his business to shake up the world of boxing As such, it’s indisputable that the influencer has brought a slew of new eyes from the younger generation to the sport.

TimTheTatman gives honest opinion on Jake Paul’s boxing career

YouTube streamer Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar brought up this phenomenon during a live broadcast after Paul’s latest victory.

While he doesn’t necessarily believe Jake is on par with legends like Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, Tim does argue that the youngest Paul bro is certainly bringing life back into the ‘sweet science’ thanks to his audience.

“Do I think Jake Paul is on any level like Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson, or any of these legends, right, that I know from boxing?” he asked. “Obviously not.”

“Obviously, those guys are in their own ballpark, in my opinion,” he continued. “But, at the end of the day, Jake is getting eyes on boxing. Regardless of whether you hate him or you love him. That is something you can’t deny. You can’t deny it.”

“I really don’t care about boxing that much, but I’ve been watching his journey along this boxing transition. … I’m sure a lot of people are like, ‘Aw dude, they’re just casuals.’ All I’m saying is man, that’s a lot of casuals that are watching now. Myself included.”

Tim isn’t alone in his thinking; several other high-profile names have expressed similar sentiments in the past, including Mike Tyson himself, who was rumored to be facing off against Logan Paul sometime in the future (although this proposed bout has yet to be confirmed).

It’s unclear who Jake Paul’s next opponent will be, but one thing is certain; the Problem Child is just getting started.