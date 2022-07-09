TikTok’s viral “sky blue french tip 1.5” trend explained

Georgina Smith . 2 hours ago

TikTokers are garnering millions of views for their videos referencing “sky blue french tip 1.5” — but what does it actually mean? Here’s everything to know about the viral trend.

Short-form video platform TikTok is known for its huge range of different trends and challenges, with new ones going viral on a regular basis, and dominating people’s For You Pages.

These trends are sometimes based on inside jokes that people may not initially understand the first time they see it pop up on their feed. Previous examples of this have included the ‘sidewalk rule,’ making reference to a popular relationship rule.

Throughout June and July, several TikTokers have gone viral with their videos making reference to “sky blue french tip 1.5,” which has confused thousands of viewers who are out of the loop.

“Next time she asks for a nail color say ‘sky blue french tip 1.5 and wait for a reaction,” one video with over 3 million views said, another user writing: “If she asks what nails to get say ‘french tip sky blue 1.5 inch,’ she will block you but it’s funny.”

What does ‘sky blue french tip 1.5’ mean on TikTok?

‘Sky blue french tip 1.5’ refers to a specific nail design, with ‘sky blue’ being the color, ‘french tips’ being the style, and ‘1.5’ being the length of the nails.

The joke behind the trend is supposedly that if a girl asks her boyfriend what nails she should get, and he responds with something so specific, it means he could be cheating on her.

The logic behind the trend is by no means foolproof, of course, but some users have even shared the reactions of their girlfriends after asking them to get these specific nails, and the request certainly seemed to make them suspicious.

TikTok has seen an influx of viral trends lately, including the popular ‘mental age’ trend which has people taking a quiz to determine how ‘old’ they are based on their answers.