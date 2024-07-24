What is TikTok’s “what pressure” trend? Soccer commentator’s audio goes viral  

A commenter’s audio from a professional soccer game went viral and turned into the “what pressure” TikTok trend.

In a professional soccer game played by the England national football team, the commentator went wild for a selection of players who took penalty shots against their opponent.

“Palmer, Bellingham, Saka, Toney, Trent… Pressure? What pressure!?” the announcer exclaimed as he fired off the last names of the team’s players.

After the audio from the professional soccer game went viral on TikTok, users started to apply it in their videos.

While using the audio in her viral clip, TikToker ‘tayzarrrr’ flexed the fact that she graduated from University.

“Finishing Uni like…” she wrote in her video where she could be seen wearing her cap and gown. As the audio played, she lip-synced “Pressure, what pressure,” to a friend filming her.

TikToker and nail technician, ‘lovenikaax,’ shared her take on the trend. In her video, she highlighted the different sets she applied to her customer’s nails.

While the designs looked intricate and time-consuming, she seemingly wanted to emphasize her confidence with her skill by using the “what pressure” audio.

User ‘inezgr4nt’ and her friend also participated in the viral trend. In her video, she and her gal pal wanted to remind each other that stressing over a guy was an easy feat to put an end to.

“My best friend reminding me about the 10/10 baddies I could pull when I’m stressing over a 2/10,” she wrote.

The “what pressure” TikTok trend isn’t the only sports trend on the platform. Earlier this summer, a commercial that NFL player Ickey Woods starred in from 2014 went viral.

It turned into the “44 that’s me” trend where TikTokers used the audio from the commercial to describe their relationship with the other person in the video.