What is the ‘just give me my money’ trend? Viral TikTok prank explained

While browsing TikTok, you may have come across several videos featuring a hilarious viral trend called ‘just give me my money.’

In the latest TikTok craze, the phrase “just give me my money” has taken the social media app by storm. This viral trend involves a group of people engaging in a humorous and slightly awkward prank.

Videos of the trend have racked up millions of views across the platform, although it’s left many commenters confused.

What is the ‘just give me my money’ trend on TikTok?

The ‘just give me my money’ trend is a light-hearted prank that anyone can partake in with their friends. The setup is simple: a small group of friends forms a circle or line and each takes turns saying the phrase “just give me my money” in a funny voice.

As each person says the line, the rest of the group enthusiastically applauds them. However, the prank takes a twist when one unsuspecting participant, who is not in on the joke, says the phrase and is met with an awkward silence and no applause.

The trend has quickly gained traction on TikTok, with even Will Smith participating. His Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars pranked him by remaining silent and walking away after he said the phrase, leaving him perplexed.

While the exact origins of the trend are unclear, many believe it was started by popular streamer Kai Cenat back in January 2024, during a stream with American rapper DreamDoll.

Some viewers think that Kai was inspired by a scene from the 2002 movie Paid in Full, in which the phrase “just give me my money” is repeated several times.

Regardless of its origins, the ‘just give me my money’ prank trend has taken TikTok by storm these past few days, with numerous users joining in on the fun.

This is just the latest TikTok craze to go viral after the “losing your teenage features” trend, which saw users reflect on their pasts.