What is TikTok’s ‘Phone Ceiling’ challenge? Viral trend explained

The Phone Ceiling Challenge has taken TikTok by storm, as creators are taping their phones to the ceiling and dancing from a bird’s-eye perspective. Here’s everything to know about the viral trend.

Short-form video app TikTok is continually evolving, with each new trend offering a unique blend of creativity, humor, and sometimes, a glimpse into the bizarre.

Over the past few years, the platform has been flooded with fun challenges like the viral ‘marshmallow game,’ the apple juice challenge, and the ‘karaoke without lyrics’ trend.

One of the latest challenges that’s been going viral on the app is the ‘Phone Ceiling’ challenge, which sees people filming themselves from a bird’s-eye view while expressing themselves in various ways. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the Phone Ceiling Challenge on TikTok?

TikTok’s Ceiling Challenge is all about sticking your phone to the ceiling using some form of tape and dancing toward the camera above you.

The trend kicked off after TikToker michaelfirshort posted a clip of himself reaching up to tape his phone to the ceiling, before dancing with his friends from a top-down bird’s eye view. The video, which features J.I.D’s song ‘Surround Sound,’ quickly went viral with over 5 million views.

Since then, the challenge has blown up on the app, with thousands of videos of other people emulating it. Most posts show creators twerking, but some users have chosen to get more creative with the trend.

The challenge has seen a diverse range of activities, from singing and sleeping to performing crochet crafts and juggling basketballs, all captured from the ceiling perspective.

Others have gotten involved in the trend by sharing hilarious skits. SamSpedy’s video depicting him getting caught by his mom while twerking has gone mega viral with a whopping 8.4 million views so far.

At the time of writing, the hashtag “ceilingchallenge” has garnered over 341 million views, while more than 60,000 videos have been made using the catchy sound from michaelfirshort’s post.