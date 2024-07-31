How to get the viral Bratz filter on TikTok

The AI Bratz filter is going viral on TikTok, with thousands of users trying it out to see how they would look like as Bratz dolls.

TikTok‘s viral Bratz filter uses AI technology to transform users into the beloved Bratz dolls known for their exaggerated features and bold fashion.

When applied, the filter enlarges your head, reshapes your eyes to an almond-like form, and bestows you with glossy, plump lips and heavy makeup. It also adds a touch of glamour to your outfit, embodying the signature style of Bratz dolls.

The transformation is completed with the addition of the iconic Bratz logo, making the final look unmistakably on-brand and ready for sharing. So far, the effect has been used over 280,000 times, and TikTokers are absolutely loving it.

How to get the Bratz filter on TikTok

To take part in the trend and channel your inner Bratz doll, you will first need to make sure you have the free CapCut app downloaded onto your device. Then, just follow these simple steps:

Open TikTok. Tap the magnifying glass in the top right. Type ‘Bratz filter‘ in the search bar. Find a video that has used the viral effect. Click on the button above the person’s username that reads “CapCut – Try this template.” Press ‘Use template in CapCut.’ Select the photo you want to use, then tap ‘Preview.’ View the results, then select ‘Export’ and either ‘Save to your device’ or ‘Save and share to TikTok.’

With this new filter gaining popularity, now is the perfect time to try it and upload your results to TikTok for a chance to go viral yourself.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides, including how to get the viral Studio Ghibli filter on TikTok and how to get the Barbie AI filter going viral on TikTok.