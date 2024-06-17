Experts warn against TikTok’s ‘dangerous’ anti-sunscreen trend

Industry specialists have been issuing a warning about an anti-sunscreen campaign TikTok trend, which sees users claiming that sunscreen causes cancer.

A new trend circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms involves people advocating for completely ditching sun protection. These content creators claim that sunscreen contains chemicals linked to cancer or that it can potentially harm your skin.

One influencer, whose video has garnered over 1.2 million views, stated: “I don’t wear sunscreen, and I never will. We blame the sun for cancer when we should be blaming our diets. Sunscreen and a poor diet will make you sick.”

According to Glam’s latest data, there is growing concern about the impact of the trend, with a 160% increase in Google searches for “Does sunscreen cause cancer” in the past month.

Searches for “Free skin cancer screening near me” and “How do I know if I have skin cancer” have surged by 400% and 250%, respectively, suggesting that the fad may already be causing concern among many, as reported by Wales Online.

Dr. Mariano Busso, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based in Beverly Hills, warned in an interview with Glam: “Seeking health advice from content creators can be dangerous.

“Using sunscreen has been scientifically proven to protect skin from the harmful effects of ultraviolet light, including both UVB and UVA rays. By not using sunscreen, you are greatly increasing your odds of sun cancer.”

He further emphasized that ditching sunscreen accelerates skin aging, contributing to a more aged appearance. Dr. Mariano also clarified that sun cream itself does not cause cancer.

Per Cancer Research UK, overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can damage skin cells and lead to skin cancer. Skin cancer can affect anyone, but certain people may be at higher risk, including those who are prone to sunburns.

This is just the latest TikTok trend being warned against by experts, after dietitians spoke out against the ‘Oatzempic’ weight loss craze.