What is the Beckham test? David & Victoria TikTok trend explained

A viral couples test, inspired by Victoria and David Beckham, is taking TikTok by storm as it’s becoming known as the Beckham test. But what exactly is it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Netflix’s documentary Beckham premiered worldwide on October 4, which has iconic soccer player David Beckham tell the incredible story of his career, as well as his personal life being married to Spice Girl alumna Victoria Beckham.

One heartwarming scene from the show sees the couple, who tied the knot in 1999, dance in the kitchen of their $14.5 million countryside home in the Cotswolds in England to “Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. Without using any words, Victoria invites her husband to dance with her, which he does without hesitation.

“Why I feel happy now is I feel really content now,” Victoria Beckham says in the documentary as the footage unfolds.

The scene has now become the inspiration for the “Beckham test” on TikTok. But what is that?

What is the Beckham dancing test on TikTok?

The trending TikTok test is modeled on that short clip from the Beckham documentary. The hashtag #beckhamdance has quickly amassed 29.9 million views and sees several people put their partners to the test.

In the videos, a TikTok user puts “Islands in the Stream” on, with no introduction, and begins dancing. Then, they wait and see if their partners “pass” the test by joining them the same way David Beckham joined his wife.

David Beckham himself has even approved of the Beckham test as he’s been seen commenting on videos and discussing whether or not the partners passed the test.

Nicole Douglas was one of the many TikTokers who joined in on the Beckham trend and put her boyfriend to the test in a video that caught the attention of David Beckham, who commented, “Pass” along with a green check mark and a cry laughing emoji.