TikTok’s lip-syncing moms go viral again with 1 year anniversary recreation video

The moms that went viral on TikTok in 2020 for their hilarious lip-sync to ‘Potential Breakup Song’ are back again to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the video with a new recreation—and fans are absolutely loving it.

TikTok is the ultimate place to find some of the Internet’s most viral videos, and new ones are constantly gaining traction on the platform on a daily basis.

From storytimes to comedy skits, and everything in between, individual videos can rack up millions of views and likes on the app.

In 2020, five moms experienced the power of TikTok when one of their daughters, Mia Gillespie, uploaded a video of them lip-syncing to Aly & AJ’s ‘Potential Breakup Song,’ which was a massively viral sound on the app at the time.

Advertisement

Viewers absolutely loved watching these moms bop to the popular song, and the original video quickly blew up. At the time of writing, the video has over 90 million views and 12 million likes, with a follow-up recreation featuring all their daughters getting almost 70 million views.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Fans loved making memes and funny duets to go along with the video, which only made it even more popular.

Now, a year later, Mia has uploaded another video of all the moms recreating the original video that went so viral.

Wearing matching t-shirts, the women dance along to ‘Potential Breakup Song’ in much the same way they did a year ago, and people can’t believe that so much time has gone by since the video was populating people’s For You Pages.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

“No way it’s been a year,” one comment with over 200,000 likes read. “Longest but shortest year of my life,” another wrote.

Others celebrated the fact they got to see all the moms back together again, with one saying “the moms are back, yes!” and others celebrating the women for their glow up.

Just like the first one, this recreation is picking up a huge amount of traction, scoring over 30 million views and 7 million likes within just the space of a day—and that number looks set to climb.