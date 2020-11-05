Lip-syncing moms go viral on TikTok and nobody is sure why - Dexerto

Five moms went insanely viral with their wholesome lip-syncing TikTok, racking up views in the tens of millions. Their sequel is approaching similar numbers to the first instalment, but why have these women become so iconic overnight?

TikTok is the home of the weird and the wonderful, hosting an enormous user base that spans just about every online community there is. While some stars like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae scoop up millions of likes for each video, it’s more difficult for the average user to see such high numbers.

However, TikTok user Mia Gillespie managed to go unprecedentedly viral – though the video didn’t actually feature Mia herself.

Instead, the mega viral video features her mom, along with four of her friends’ mothers, lip-syncing to the song Potential Breakup Song by Aly & AJ. Each mom has their own segment of the song under direction of their daughters, but each one comes in slightly late, bopping their heads in a way that had people in the comments falling in love.

One commenter said “I always find my way back here” and another saying “Spice Girls have been real quiet since this video went up.” The video went explosively viral, currently with 9.7 million likes and an enormous 69 million views.

After the overwhelming response from TikTok users, the daughters even recreated the video by imitating their own mother’s hilarious dancing. That video alone racked up nearly 60 million likes.

Clearly the moms were not a one hit wonder, as they’ve broken the internet yet again with their new lip-sync to Dua Lipa’s Blow Your Mind, featuring some equally as passionate mom dancing.

The third mother in the lineup up has clearly become a fan favorite, the TikTok flooded with comments like “Team third mom,” “mom #3 will always be my favorite ,” and “mom 3 popped off.”

The videos have even inspired people to imagine what each mom would be as varying different objects like shoes, kitchens, and even underwear. Many of these videos have racked up millions of likes in their own right.

It seems people have become addicted to each moms’ funny quirks – they way they are frozen still before they start singing, the classic mom head bob, and their distinct personalities contributing to the insane virality.

It’s still not totally clear why the lip-syncing moms went viral in the first place, but it’s safe to say that TikTok have embraced the loveable women and their iconic dance skills.