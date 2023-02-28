TikToker invited to play live with Weezer after playing guitar riff for 990 days

A guitarist on TikTok has been invited by Rivers Cuomo to play live with Weezer after playing the popular riff from their song Buddy Holly for 990 days in a row.

It’s no secret that TikTok is full of celebrities of all kinds. From members of popular boy-band NSYNC to Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian, the list of famous people on the app goes on forever.

This also has led to smaller creators doing things to get the attention of their favorite celebrities and musicians.

For TikToker dietlite_evan, his dream was to get the attention of the rock band Weezer, and after almost three years it’s finally worked out in his favor.

TikToker invited to play live with Weezer after 990 days

Evan uploaded a video of him playing the popular guitar riff from Weezer’s famous song Buddy Holly for 990 days in an attempt to get the band’s attention.

Shortly after it was uploaded, the band’s frontman Rivers Cuomo finally duetted him and gave Evan an offer he can’t refuse.

“Challenge you to come play this live on Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip Tour this summer,” Rivers said in his video.

After realizing what had happened, Evan uploaded a response video showing him putting his guitar down and deleting his reminder to make the Weezer TikTok video.

He said: “Well damn. It’s finally come to and end. Thanks to everyone who’s followed me and supported me along the way. What should I post on here now???”

Neither party has confirmed whether or not Evan is able to attend one of the shows on Weezer’s upcoming tour — so we’ll have to wait to see what happens after the tour kicks off this June.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.