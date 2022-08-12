NSYNC’s JC Chasez joins TikTok and his first video is a “thirst trap”

NSYNC’s JC Chasez has officially joined TikTok, and fans are calling his first video a “thirst trap.”

Members of the iconic boy band NSYNC have been taking over TikTok with their short-form content over the last few years, much to the excitement of fans of all ages.

Justin Timberlake joined the app in July 2022, leaving fans to wonder when the JC Chasez would sign up and complete the band’s presence on TikTok.

He finally joined on August 9, and fans are loving JC’s first video.

JC Chasez joins TikTok

JC Chasez began to record his video while at a dinner table with friends when he turned the camera towards him to reveal his silver hair color, matching beard, and glasses.

He said: “That’s really bright. Give me this. How’s this sh*t work?”

The former teenage heart-throb captioned the video: “Am I doing this right?” and tagged his band-mates as they’ve been on the app for a while.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Soon after JC uploaded his video, fans flocked to the comments in support of him joining the app, and many of them also complimented his looks.

One user commented: “JC went from teen heartthrob to silver fox and I’m here for it.”

While another said: “YES THE BEST MEMBER OF *NSYNC IS FINALLY HERE.”

A third user replied: “Well hello there silver fox!!!!!”

JC joining the app means that all five members of NSYNC are on TikTok now, making them one of the most iconic groups on the app for fans.

Fans are calling for a collab video between the members, but we’ll have to wait to see if that ever happens. We’ll be sure to update if it does.