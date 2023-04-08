TikToker horrified after discovering what’s in her water bottle straw

A woman filmed herself explaining that she did not know she was supposed to wash her water bottle straw before showing its insides, horrified by the discovery.

TikTok video from the tribeskincare account went viral. In it, the owner of the account explains in distress that she has discovered something unsettling inside her water bottle straw.

The caption on the video reads: “This is what I found in my drink bottle straw” and begins with the woman in the video explaining her health problems over the last couple of years.

When her sister asked how often does she wash the straw of her water bottle she replied: “I don’t clean the straw, do I need to clean the straw? Like, I only drink water out of it.”

After her sister warns her that she needs to clean it because mold could potentially grow inside it, the woman decided to do so after that conversation, photographing what she found inside the straw beforehand.

Woman distraught after looking inside her water bottle straw

The person filming the video exclaims “so this is what’s inside my straw” before showing a photo showing what looks to be a black chunk inside the straw in question.

The woman then explains: “It’s literally chunks of black mold all through the straw and I’ve probably been drinking it because the mold wouldn’t stick to the sides, it would have been coming up the straw when I’m drinking out of my drink bottle.”

Users flocked to the comment section with a variety of different remarks. A lot of comments are questioning her for not washing her straw and reminding others to wash their bottles and straws.

“What do you mean you didn’t know you had to wash it,” said one user. Followed up by another comment that reads: “It’s common sense really to wash the straw.”

Remember to thoroughly wash anything that touches your food or drink every time you use it! And for more viral videos and stories surrounding TikTok, be sure to check out the corresponding category on Dexerto.