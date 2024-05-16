Who is Kylie Jenner dating? Reality star’s relationship history explained

Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is proving that business and pleasure are simultaneously possible, as she balances her billion-dollar cosmetics line while enjoying a blossoming romance.

Reality star and entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner, 26, was only 9 years old when she and her family premiered on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As she and her family evolved, so did their reality TV show, as The Kardashians now airs on Hulu and showcases Kylie, her mom, and her sisters as they navigate their businesses and personal relationships.

While she may be the youngest of her siblings, Kylie is one of the richest women in the cosmetics industry. Her line, Kylie Cosmetics, was even valued at over $1B in 2019. She then leveraged her business and created additional lines like Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby in 2021.

Despite her work being time-consuming, the entrepreneur is a mother to two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

Though she and Travis ended their relationship at the beginning of 2023, Kylie moved on and even began dating someone serious later in the year.

Her new romance may have been unexpected, but fans are saying she’s “glowing” and that the two look “so good” together.

But who is the guy behind the glow? Here’s everything to know about Kylie’s current relationship status and her dating history.

Contents:

What is Kylie Jenner’s relationship status?

At this time of writing, Kylie and actor Timothée Chalamet are dating and are speculated to have been in a relationship since April 2023.

Kylie Jenner rumored to be dating Jaden Smith

After meeting through her ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, it was believed that Kylie dated Jaden Smith in 2013. The reality star even surprised Jaden in London in March of that year, where they were seen grabbing dinner at Nobu with friends.

Instagram: hiphopdx.uk Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith hanging out in 2014.

Despite not confirming their relationship, the two doted about being each other’s “best friend.” And in a July birthday shoutout to the musician, Kylie even said he “understands” her more than many others do.

The pair seemed to have drifted apart after their rumored fling, but were photographed together at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 2019 wedding in South Carolina.

Kylie Jenner launches long-term relationship with Tyga

Though the two met in 2011 at her sister Kendall Jenner’s Sweet 16 birthday party, Kylie and rapper Tyga didn’t begin dating until October 2014 when they were spotted together for the first time grabbing dinner in Hollywood.

However, before that, Tyga hosted Kylie’s 17th birthday party at his home in August of that year. Though he was engaged to Blac Chyna at the time, the two called off their wedding plans just days later.

Instagram: kylie_and_tyga__ Kylie Jenner and Tyga early on in the relationship.

By March 2015, Tyga seemingly confirmed their relationship by posting a photo of the entrepreneur to Instagram with the caption, “Certain things catch your eye, but only few capture the heart.” And just one month later, Tyga had “Kylie” tattooed on his inner right elbow.

By her 18th birthday that year, Tyga went all out and gifted her a white Ferrari. He even gushed about her online, calling her the “dopest girl.”

Around the same time, Kylie appeared in the rapper’s music video for ‘Stimulated.’ The song also included lyrics that were speculated to have been about her, “They say she young, she should have waited. She a big girl, dawg, when she stimulated.”

Kylie Jenner and Tyga breakup

Kylie and Tyga split briefly in May 2016, but were soon back together just months later before her October/November cover story for Complex where she opened up about their relationship. “I just needed to see what it was like not being with him. We realized that wasn’t what we wanted.”

However, in April 2017, the two ended things for good. Though they seemingly never rekindled their relationship, Kylie said they will “always, always have a bond” and that she was simply “really young” to be in a long-term relationship at the time.

Kylie and rapper Travis Scott were rumored to be dating after they were spotted holding hands at Coachella in April 2017. In the same month, the beauty mogul and rapper went PDA-heavy courtside at a Houston Rockets game in his home state Texas.

During June of that year, the two got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles and even wore matching rings, showing just how close they had grown.

And in February 2018, the pair welcomed their firstborn, Stormi, after heavy speculation about Kylie being pregnant. She later featured in his music video for ‘STOP TRYING TO BE GOD’ in August before attending the Grammys together the following year in February.

Instagram: kyliejenner Kylie Jenner with her and Travis Scott’s two children, Stormi and Aire.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott breakup & get back together

Though they briefly split in October 2019, the couple would still share their support for each other on special days like their daughter’s birthday. And by May 2020, sources confirmed the pair were together again.

In September 2021, the couple announced their second pregnancy with their son Aire, who was initially named Wolf. After he was born in February 2022, they were reportedly “doing fantastic” in August later that year.

Several months later in January 2023, the two ended things again after spending the holidays apart. And in June, the parents of two would part ways for good, as sources told TMZ their breakup appeared to be more “permanent” than the others.

Kylie Jenner & Drake spark relationship rumors

During her brief split from Travis in October 2019, Kylie was rumored to be spending more time with rapper Drake. While some insiders reported to People that the two were “flirting and hanging out,” others claimed they were “just friends.”

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet begin dating

In April 2023, Kylie and actor Timothée Chalamet’s relationship became a hot topic after her Range Rover was seen parked outside of his Beverly Hills mansion. Just one month later, sources close to the new fling told Entertainment Tonight that the two were “casually seeing each other” but were “trying to keep it low-key.”

In July, the entrepreneur’s ex, Travis, took a slight dig at the Wonka actor in his song ‘Meltdown.’ “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs). Got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs),” he rapped.

Instagram: todayyearsold Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Though he may have been looking to feud with the actor, Timothée seemingly didn’t give in. He and Kylie then made their public debut at Beyoncé’s concert in September and even shared a few kisses.

By December, sources close to the beauty mogul told People she was exclusive with the actor and officially called him her boyfriend. The two even attended the Golden Globes together in January 2024 and were filmed sharing kisses throughout the night.

As of this writing, the couple seems to still be going strong while still keeping their most intimate moments on the down-low.