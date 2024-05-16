Pokimane shocks fans by giving friends over $10K in designer bags on her own birthday

Internet icon Pokimane left fans’ jaws on the floor after gifting her friends over $10K in designer handbags at her own birthday party — along with another present for one lucky viewer.

On May 14, prominent Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys turned 28 years old, and celebrated her birthday by getting together with her best friends for a pricey party.

However, instead of being the one to receive presents, Pokimane decided to give her friends gifts for attending her birthday bash in the form of expensive designer bags.

The streamer uploaded a video montage of the purses she gifted her seven best friends: AriaSaki, LilyPichu, Jess, iGumdrop, Celine ‘Starsmitten,’ Leyla, and Yang, all of whom are popular streamers, too.

It’s safe to say that Pokimane knew her friends’ tastes quite well, carefully choosing a bag that would suit her besties’ styles. For example, she gave Jess a petite Gucci handbag emblazoned with the brand’s logo to match her “cute and soft aesthetic,” while Jaime got a pastel pink Prada bag because she wears the colors “so well.”

Poki’s attention to detail wasn’t the only thing that caught viewers’ eyes, though. A quick search on the net shows that the streamer spent well over $10,000 to treat her friends on her special day.

For example, the gray Dior saddle bag that Pokimane gifted to Celine is priced on their website at $4,400, while the black Voyou clutch she gave to Yang retails around $1,750.

That’s not all; she also bought a bag to give to her viewers in a special giveaway. One lucky fan can win a white Dior Mini Lady bag — a purse that’s sold on the brand’s website for $5,500.

Dior The Dior Mini Lady handbag is being sold at $5,500 on the brand’s website.

“I wanted to do a little giveaway for you guys, because as cheesy as it sounds, you all have supported me for years, just like my friends have,” Pokimane said.

To enter the giveaway, viewers merely need to like her video, comment, and tag a friend — something plenty of fans have already done.

“Poki, thanks for giving back to your community! You’re such an inspiration and I love watching your growth in your platform and personal growth. I hope you had the best birthday ever!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“How are all the gifts spot on? You have a superpower,” another said.

Even Pokimane’s friends chimed in on her post, with iGumDrop saying that her birthday dinner was “giving 7 Rings by Ariana Grande.”

“I aspire to be this one day,” fellow streamer QuarterJade wrote.

This is just the latest of Pokimane’s birthday celebrations to go viral after the streamer showed off a giant bouquet made out of cash that was gifted to her by her assistant.