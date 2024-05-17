Adin Ross and Vitaly’s “To Catch a Predator” stream leads to man’s arrest

Adin Ross and Vitaly’s “vigilante-style” operation to bait and catch predators has led to a Miami man’s arrest after he tried to meet a “minor.”

Vitaly is no stranger to enacting vigilante justice to catch alleged child predators while live streaming on Kick, having previously teamed up with Ty Dolla Sign. Now, after getting together with Ross for another crusade, Vitaly’s operation has finally led to an arrest.

Using hidden cameras, the team of content creators caught 24-year-old Moises A. Flores-Coello after he met with a decoy, who he thought was a 15-year-old boy. After confronting Flores-Coello with an alligator, Miami-Dade police officers were called to the home in question.

Flores-Coello had been baited online, with Fresh & Fit co-host Myron reading out alleged messages between the suspect and decoy; “‘I hope me being 15 isn’t an issue for you,’ and you respond, ‘Good boy.'”

The group also searched Flores-Coello’s bag, finding inside various candies and a magnum condom. After asking the suspect what he would do in their position, Flores-Coello admitted he would “report” his actions. Shortly after, Miami-Dade police arrived.

Flores-Coello was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Thursday. A report read that he had made “attempts to cuddle, kiss, and touch the individual” who was posing as a 15-year-old.

Officers said Flores-Coello confessed his intentions during an interview and admitted to knowing the individual he was meeting was a supposed minor. However, Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin warned against the influencer’s predator hunt.

“Your intentions may be good, you may believe that you’re helping law enforcement or you’re helping your community by taking someone off the street, but you may be ruining an investigation and helping this person who you are trying to put in jail walk free.”

He went on to say, “There are many laws and many standards that dictate how an investigation is conducted. If you involved yourself in something like this, you may be opening yourself up to prosecution.”

