EntertainmentKick

Adin Ross and Vitaly’s “To Catch a Predator” stream leads to man’s arrest

Meera Jacka
Adin Ross and Vitaly confronting an alleged child predatorYouTube: Adin Live

Adin Ross and Vitaly’s “vigilante-style” operation to bait and catch predators has led to a Miami man’s arrest after he tried to meet a “minor.”

Vitaly is no stranger to enacting vigilante justice to catch alleged child predators while live streaming on Kick, having previously teamed up with Ty Dolla Sign. Now, after getting together with Ross for another crusade, Vitaly’s operation has finally led to an arrest.

Using hidden cameras, the team of content creators caught 24-year-old Moises A. Flores-Coello after he met with a decoy, who he thought was a 15-year-old boy. After confronting Flores-Coello with an alligator, Miami-Dade police officers were called to the home in question.

Flores-Coello had been baited online, with Fresh & Fit co-host Myron reading out alleged messages between the suspect and decoy; “‘I hope me being 15 isn’t an issue for you,’ and you respond, ‘Good boy.'”

The group also searched Flores-Coello’s bag, finding inside various candies and a magnum condom. After asking the suspect what he would do in their position, Flores-Coello admitted he would “report” his actions. Shortly after, Miami-Dade police arrived.

Flores-Coello was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Thursday. A report read that he had made “attempts to cuddle, kiss, and touch the individual” who was posing as a 15-year-old.

Officers said Flores-Coello confessed his intentions during an interview and admitted to knowing the individual he was meeting was a supposed minor. However, Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin warned against the influencer’s predator hunt.

“Your intentions may be good, you may believe that you’re helping law enforcement or you’re helping your community by taking someone off the street, but you may be ruining an investigation and helping this person who you are trying to put in jail walk free.”

He went on to say, “There are many laws and many standards that dictate how an investigation is conducted. If you involved yourself in something like this, you may be opening yourself up to prosecution.”

Related Topics

adin ross

About The Author

Meera Jacka

Meera Jacka is a Senior Entertainment and Trending News Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. She completed her undergrad at Curtin University with a double major in professional writing and publishing and creative writing, graduating with Honours in creative writing. A horror fan with a guilty pleasure in reality TV, Meera covers all things entertainment and trending news, with the occasional film and gaming content thrown in the mix. Contact Meera at meera.jacka@dexerto.com

keep reading
kai cenat playing elden ring
Twitch
Kai Cenat wins huge $100K Adin Ross bet after beating Elden Ring boss in one try
Michael Gwilliam
Adin Ross
Call of Duty
Adin Ross furious with Activision after getting banned from Call of Duty
Meera Jacka
adin-ross-fans-convinced-playboi-carti-dissed-streamer
Kick
Adin Ross fans convinced Playboi Carti dissed streamer on unreleased song
Virginia Glaze
adin ross discussing reckless driving on Kick
Kick
Adin Ross warns people will die if Kick doesn’t stop reckless driving streams
Michael Gwilliam

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.