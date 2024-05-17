EntertainmentFood

Oreo reveals new Star Wars collab with mystery character packed inside

Lauren Lewis
Star Wars Oreo collabOreo

Star Wars fans have plenty to get excited about – as Oreo has just revealed a new cookie that lets you embrace your dark side. 

The new collaboration with Lucasfilm includes two different versions of cookies, both of which have been wrapped identically. The cookies packed inside have been cleverly tinted with either red or blue to mark your true allegiance. 

Even more exciting – each cookie has a beloved character embossed on top. Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and a stormtrooper are among those depicted on dark side cookie packs while Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Princess Leia will appear on the light side cookie packs.

A total of 20 characters will be depicted on these special edition cookies, and customers won’t have any idea who they’re unwrapping. 

Oreo Star Wars cookiesOreo
Oreo encourages you to discover your true nature

“Pairing two tremendously loved communities to launch the Star Wars Oreo Cookie Packs has been an amazing experience,” said Nicole Fischer, senior brand manager for Oreo.

“We are continuing to make strides to cement our brand’s cultural relevance via strategic collaborations. We hope fans see how much we loved bringing their favorite stories to life, and that they have fun discovering the details we’ve included at every touchpoint.” 

There’s not long to wait either – these new cookies will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, May 30. In order to make your purchase, simply visit www.oreo.com/starwars. They will begin to roll out nationwide across the US starting June 10. 

This isn’t the only Oreo collab that’s been making waves in May. The popular cookie brand teamed up with Sour Patch Kids to create a totally viral flavor combination.

