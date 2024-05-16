Cardi B reveals the TikTok comment so “hurtful” it actually made her cry

Cardi B is one of the biggest names in rap at the moment, but despite her fierce musical energy, it turns out that even she is vulnerable to mean comments online.

Rapper Cardi B is no stranger to TikTok, boasting over 26.1M followers on her channel alone. As such, she’s received thousands of comments from fans – both of the praising and trolling variety.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi revealed that certain comments really get under her skin when they question her devotion to her musical craft, and recalled one in particular that even made her cry.

Article continues after ad

“Like yesterday, I was scrolling through TikTok and a b*tch made me cry,” she explained. “She was just like, ‘She has got to give it up. She’s better off being an influencer. You was cosplaying being a rapper. Because you don’t take it seriously. That’s why you don’t put out your music.’”

Article continues after ad

The American songwriter went on to explain that she takes her music very seriously and doesn’t release a new track unless it’s absolutely perfect in her eyes… or ears, rather.

“I take my music so f**king seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out. Because if it’s not perfect to my ear, if every f**king word doesn’t sound like it’s pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don’t want to put it out.”

Article continues after ad

As for the comment that made her cry, Cardi was not pleased with the remark, calling it “hurtful.”

“When you give so much and somebody just drags it down like you’re just watching Netflix all f**king day long, it’s very hurtful,” she slammed.

Unfortunately, fans may have to wait to hear some new music from her. The 31-year-old’s sophomore album was expected to drop in 2024, but in a since-deleted tweet, she claimed the album wasn’t coming so soon after all.

Article continues after ad

“Anyway, NO album this year. I don’t care I’m relaxing this year …Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Until then, it looks like fans will be stuck blasting her recently-released ‘Like What (Freestyle)’ track on repeat.