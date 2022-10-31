TikToker goes viral with “pumpkin boobs” wedding proposal video

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video where she almost ruined her husband’s wedding proposal because she pretended to have “pumpkin boobs” by holding two pumpkins against her chest.

TikTokers have uploaded thousands of videos showing their wedding proposals over the last few years, as the Proposal hashtag has been viewed over 11 billion times since its creation.

However, they’re not always perfect (or well-received), with bride-to-be’s missing their proposal because they want a better photo angle and a TikToker’s mom proposing at her wedding being prime examples.

Yet another creator has gone viral on the app, this time claiming that she almost ruined her wedding proposal because she wanted “pumpkin boobs.”

TikToker almost ruined wedding proposal with “pumpkin boobs”

On October 28, TikToker SammyRhea uploaded a video showing her and her husband at the Pumpkin patch, with the caption: “When I almost ruined my proposal because I needed pumpkin boobs.”

The upload shows Sammy reaching for a pair of pumpkins while her husband is down on one knee with a ring in his hand. She turned around just seconds later, holding the pumpkins against her chest.

Then, the TikToker quickly realized what was happening. She said: “Oh my god, what the f*ck?!” before accepting the proposal.

At the time of writing, the video has amassed over 24 million views from viewers worldwide.

Over 24,000 people took to the comments to share their thoughts as well.

“She’s my favorite now,” one person said.

Another user replied: “It makes such a good and funny proposal story though!”

“This is the only kind of engagement story I want to see/hear about. Too perfect!” said a third user.