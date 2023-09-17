What is a “Boo Basket” on TikTok? Everything you need to make one this fall

Halloween is on the horizon and with the fall dating season in full swing, “Boo Baskets” have taken over TikTok as the perfect way to woo someone special in your life.

Fall dating, also known as cuffing season, is that time of year when singles start their search for a romance to ride through the colder months with.

Typically running from October through to March, the hunt for love kicks off with Halloween just around the corner.

Article continues after ad

And now TikTok has discovered the perfect gift to woo your new boo this spooky season: “Boo Baskets.”

What is a Boo Basket?

Originally less to do with dating and more to do with Halloween, Boo Baskets are the spooky equivalent to Easter baskets.

Article continues after ad

Packed with Halloween and fall-themed goodies, they serve as a fun way of gifting friends, neighbors, and children. Once the giftee has been “Boo’d”, they’re next in line for passing along the tradition.

However, TikTok has put its own spin on the trend. With a hashtag that has garnered over 50 million views, Boo Baskets have been deemed the perfect wholesome surprise for that special someone in your life.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

So, whether you’re looking to impress a current partner or get cuffed to someone new, here is everything you need to put together your own Boo Basket this fall.

Article continues after ad

How to make a Boo Basket

Part of the fun in putting together a Boo Basket is having the freedom to customize items to the taste of your giftee, but for anyone stuck on where to begin, here are some steps to get you started.

Step 1. Find a basket: Though if we’re going to be technical, a bucket, or bag works just as well — so long as you have something to hold your goodies.

Article continues after ad

Step 2. Fill your basket: Pick a theme for the season that best suits your giftee — Halloween or fall — and stick with it. Then, some of the most common things to include are:

Article continues after ad

Fluffy themed-blankets

Scented candles (Pumpkin spice, anyone?)

Cup holders/tumblers

Plushies

Comfy on-theme PJs

Your giftee’s favorite chocolates and candies

Ugg boots

A personalized note wishing your giftee their best and spookiest season yet

And just like that, you’re all set to “boo” and woo this Halloween season. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.