What is the ‘dumb ahh pumpkin’ trend? Goofy-looking gourds go viral on TikTok

TikTokers are wasting no time taking part in the viral ‘dumb ahh pumpkin’ trend, which is yet another fun way to represent your love for Halloween.

Halloween enthusiasts have taken over TikTok with their many spooky trends. Whether it be a Halloween-inspired makeup look or putting together a ‘boo basket,’ there are plenty of ways to celebrate the October 31st holiday.

One of this year’s prominent Halloween fads is the ‘dumb ahh pumpkin’ trend, which sees people carving their pumpkins with buck teeth, eyes that sit wide, and sometimes, a pair of glasses.

On social media, the term “ahh” is another word for “ass.” Meaning, the trend’s name translates to “dumb-ass pumpkin.” TikTokers used the play on words to describe the fad because their carved pumpkins fit the normative description of a goofy-looking face.

TikTok user ‘arabellavanderzee’ asked her viewers to “rate our work” after she shared her rendition of the ‘dumb ahh pumpkin’ trend.

“Spectacular,” commented one. “They are so goofy,” added another.

TikToker ‘notgradymathison’ shared his ‘dumb ahh’ pumpkin, which saw him pushing the gourd off a ledge as if it had betrayed him.

“Stupid ahh pumpkin, astonished ahh pumpkin,” he captioned his video.

TikToker Salty Shelley even found a way to turn the ‘dumb ahh pumpkin’ trend into a tasty food experience. Instead of carving a pumpkin, she took her skill to the kitchen and whipped up “dumb ahh mini pumpkin pies.”

“This is hilarious, I’m making a batch,” commented an impressed viewer.

While TikTokers have had their fun carving dimwitted characters into their pumpkins, they’ve also been kept busy by celebrating Halloween in other festive ways.

One TikToker, who is known for his vibrant light shows, brought in this year’s spooky holiday by decorating his mansion with a vibrant display to the tune of ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC. With every beat that plays, the lights on his home flash different colors, creating an electrifying effect.

Another content creator even decorated a 12-foot-tall disco-ball skeleton, which many thought would cause a fire from its mirror-filled exterior.