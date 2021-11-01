TikToker goes viral after cosplaying as Justin Bieber right in front of him

TikTok user ‘thearielle’ has gone viral on the platform with a video of her cosplaying as Justin Bieber at a party. Much to her surprise, the musician was there to witness her creativity.

TikTok users have shown their creativity time and time again with one-off viral clips. Viewers on the platform have seen anything from a horse doing a viral dance, a crowd of minions at a club, and even not-so savory videos like a rat-infested restaurant.

Halloween 2021 has provided a new set of viral videos including Lizzo dressing up as the ‘red-light/green-light’ doll from Squid Game and TikTok user Arielle ‘thearielle’ Vandenberg showing up to a costume party dressed as Justin Bieber from his song ‘Holy.’

Little did she know at the time she planned her costume, the musician himself was going to be at the party to provide a rather hilarious reaction.

Justin Bieber reaction to TikToker costume

When Arielle uploaded her video on Halloween Day, she provided a seemingly perfect description of her interaction: “I just pooped my pants.”

As the creator walks down a hall wearing grease-covered over-alls and carrying her puppy, she immediately noticed the musician sitting on the couch.

Bieber jokingly yelled out: “Am I some sort of joke? Is this some sort of joke? Am I some sort of joke to you?”

According to comments on the video, this isn’t the first time TheArielle has dressed up as the musician — having dressed up as Justin for over five years.

Bieber ended up walking up to the creator and giving her a hug, providing a Halloween experience that she’ll never forget.