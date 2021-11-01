TikTok is obsessed with Lizzo’s perfect Squid Game doll cosplay for Halloween

Singer Lizzo is going viral on TikTok after she dressed up as the iconic doll from hit Korean show ‘Squid Game’ at a concert, with fans loving the homage to the popular show.

It seems like there’s no one left who hasn’t heard of ‘Squid Game’ at this point. The South Korean series was released on Netflix on September 17, and practically instantly became a hit across the world, and is now Netflix’s most-watched series.

The show is about a game in which people who are in dire financial situations have to compete in a series of children’s games in order to win the enormous prize fund and evade death.

It has spawned a huge number of trends, completely dominating social media in the weeks following its release.

Naturally, ‘Squid Game’ inspired costumes were many people’s first thought when it came to planning this year’s Halloween costume, and singer Lizzo was among those to go the extra mile.

She dressed up as the now-familiar doll from the first game in the show, named ‘Red Light, Green Light,’ in English, and she looked every bit the part with the red pinafore dress, yellow undershirt, along with a doll mask.

Lizzo even performed at her concert dressed as the character, and set up a whole number where she danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ in the spirit of Halloween.

Not only that, but she even got her backup dancers to dress up as the guards from the show, making the whole thing look complete.

TikTok users were obsessed with the videos that she posted of the event, getting millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes for her recreation.

She’s certainly been going all out for Halloween this year, having previously dressed as Yoda, and she isn’t the only one joining in with the spooky fun. Creators like Charli D’Amelio and Dream have also been getting attention online for their outfits.