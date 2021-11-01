Brilliant group Minions Halloween costume takes the internet by storm

A video of a huge group of people in Halloween costumes inspired by the Minions from ‘Despicable Me’ is going viral across TikTok, Twitter, and more, with the squad recreating one of the movie’s iconic scenes.

Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year, especially for those who are fans of dressing up. And while some might like to stick to the traditional spooky vibes to fit with the time of year, others use the occasion as a chance to get dressed up as anything from video game characters to obscure meme references.

With Lizzo cosplaying as the doll from ‘Squid Game’ and Charli D’Amelio rocking a series of outfits on TikTok, the internet has certainly had plenty to see this year.

Advertisement

But arguably one of the funniest Halloween costumes this year has come from a group who dressed up as the familiar Minion characters from the movie ‘Despicable Me.’

The video shows a large crowd of people dressed in yellow shirts and overalls, waiting patiently as someone walks up the stairs. When the new member of the group (dressed as the Minions’ leader, Gru) comes into view, everybody starts cheering, just as they do in the movie.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

‘Gru’ then recreates the scene by saying, “Together, we will steal the moon,” leading to even louder cheers from the group.

It’s not clear who originally posted the video, but the hilarious clip has garnered a huge amount of attention on pages across the internet, including the Old Row TikTok page, where it has garnered over 9 million views and 2.5 million likes.

Advertisement

Although people have mixed opinions on the Minions as a whole, commenters definitely seemed to love this group costume, with some even saying they wish they could have been a part of it.

The scene is continuing to get more traction as it is shared across multiple different social media platforms, and has already got people thinking about which funny costumes they could do with their friends next year.