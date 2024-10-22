School’s Halloween costume contest sparks outrage over kid’s viral third-place result

A kid has gone viral after getting third place in a school Halloween costume contest that everyone says he should have won for his amazing costume.

Every year for Halloween, creatives of all ages take to social media to share their unique costume designs. While hundreds of costumes are posted, only a select handful go viral across the internet.

One costume belongs to an elementary school student who went viral after getting chosen for third place in his school’s costume contest.

The boy’s costume shows him in a blue button-up shirt and cargo pants, but cut in half around the waist. The picture has gone viral yet again for the 2024 holiday, with thousands of people convinced the creative costume should have won the contest entirely.

“Dude got third place for THIS constume. How’s this fair?” said one viral post on X. Posted on Saturday, October 19, it’s been viewed over 56M times and has received over 6.4k comments and 457k likes.

“If this was my kid I’d give him a 1st place prize myself. Take him to Disney or Chucky Cheese or one of those places kids go nuts for. Gotta show him that even if gets 3rd place by some school, he’s always 1st place as my son!” one user replied.

Another said: “They did bro dirty.”

“He was supposed to win this easily,” a third commented.

This isn’t the first time the boy’s costume has gone viral. The contest happened back in October 2023, and quickly took over social media. One Facebook post claims they spoke with the school involved, and said the contest involved interactive activities and interaction with the audience – not just costume design alone.

