TikToker films sister getting left and right tattooed on hands to resolve ‘daily struggle’

A woman went viral on TikTok after her sister filmed her getting left and right tattooed on each hand to defeat her “daily struggle.”

The woman, who was struggling to distinguish left from right, got the directions permanently inked on her hands to ensure that she will always remember which is which.

Content creator Eiza Murphy shared a TikTok video of her sister getting an ‘L’ tattoo on her left hand and an ‘R’ tattoo on her right.

“My sister doesn’t know her left and rights so she got them tattooed on her,” a text overlay on the seven-second clip read. “Lmfao,” she wrote in the caption.

The tattoos were very small letters on each hand, and were just below the thumbs, making it easy for Eiza’s sister to know what way she needs to go in the future.

The video quickly went viral with over 8.5 million views, and 483,000 likes.

TikTok reacts to woman’s ‘daily struggle’

TikTok users had different reactions to the whole thing. Some were flabbergasted, and couldn’t believe Eiza’s sister got the directions permanently inked on her.

“Imagine doing this to yourself,” one user commented. “Even if you have a bad memory all you need to do is remember which hand you write with and connect the dots.”

“So just making the ‘L’ shape with your thumb and index finger of your left hand isn’t easy enough?” someone questioned.

“I think I’m the only one left on earth to know left and right without thinking,” another wrote.

Others could relate to Eiza’s sister struggling to tell left from right.

“I need this. Especially when I’m driving. If someone says turn left I get confused,” one user shared.

“I don’t know left from right either. It’s a lifelong struggle,” another confessed.

“I’m not a person that wants tattoos but.. this one might be one I need,” a third wrote.