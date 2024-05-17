Sprite bring back discontinued fan-favorite drink but it’s only available at Wendy’s

A Sprite flavor that hasn’t been available since 2006 is now up for grabs at Wendy’s restaurants across the nation.

In the early 2000s, Sprite launched a line of flavors called Sprite Remix. This line only lasted about three years, but included three interesting flavors: Tropical, BerryClear, and Aruba Jam.

These drinks were a fruiter version of the lemon-lime soda we all know and love, and although they didn’t last long at the time, they have slowly been brought back under different names – like Sprite pineapple which is available today.

The Sprite Remix Aruba Jam flavor is now officially back in Coca-Cola Freestyle machines at Wendy’s restaurants. These freestyle machines are known for their hundreds of flavor combos, and now you have an extra one to be indecisive over.

This new addition was spotted in a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine in Atlanta at the start of May but has since become available at all Wendy’s locations with these machines. But be quick, because the Sprite flavor will disappear again on July 31.

Although Sprite described this drink as ‘fruit-flavored’, a food blogger suggests that it has, “a hint of pineapple, coconut, and some orange.” They also note that it has a strong aftertaste of strawberry, that mixed with the classic lemon-lime flavor of Sprite, tastes like an actual strawberry and not the artificial kind you find in drinks and candy.

FOX News Wendy’s will exclusively have this drink.

Although Coca-Cola has a strong relationship with McDonald’s, they have opted for Wendy’s for this exclusive, and they couldn’t be launching this drink at a more perfect time. For the entirety of May, Wendy’s is giving its customers free drinks with any purchase. As long as you order through the Wendy’s app, you can get any sized drink for free, including the new Sprite. This offer is for delivery, dine-in, and takeout customers.

If you’re not sure if your Wendy’s has a Freestyle Coca-Cola machine, then you can check out the Coca-Cola site to locate one.

This isn’t the only strange soda that you’ll find in the US, if you ever find yourself in Epcot, you can check out the notorious Beverly soda from Coca-Cola.