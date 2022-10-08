TikTok users report accounts being permanently banned “for no reason”

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

A number of TikTok users have reported that they have been suddenly banned on the app seemingly for “no reason,” voicing their frustrations on social media.

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the world, and it is continuing to garner more popularity as the months go on, with new users signing up every day to browse the viral content available on their For You Page.

However, on October 7, a number of users reported that they had been suddenly banned from the app for seemingly “no reason.”

“Did anyone else get randomly get permanently banned from TikTok? I don’t comment, I just watch videos what the hell,” wrote one user on Twitter. “I got permanently banned from TikTok for no reason?? I don’t post any TikToks I just scroll and like pls help,” wrote another.

Many users seemed to be receiving the same notification that reads: “Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our community guidelines.”

How to appeal a TikTok account ban

Currently, it’s not clear why so many people are reporting that they’ve been banned, and how many of these bans were made in error.

If you believe you were incorrectly banned, you are able to submit an appeal which may help you get your account back. To do so, follow these instructions:

Open the TikTok notification informing you of your ban. Click ‘Appeal.’ Follow the on-screen instructions.

If TikTok determines that your account should be restored, the penalty will be removed, and your account will be reinstated.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes