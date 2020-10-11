 TikTok stars Anna Shumate & Rachel Brockman reveal new Top Talent House - Dexerto
TikTok stars Anna Shumate & Rachel Brockman reveal new Top Talent House

Published: 11/Oct/2020 16:58

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Rachel Brockman/Anna Schumate

Top Talent House is the latest in a long line of ‘content houses’, announced on TikTok (where else?) on October 10. The house includes TikTok stars Anna Shumate and Rachel Brockman, who have a combined 8.3 million followers between them.

Yet another content house has sprung up.

This time, the house is made up of four girls who hope to continue to their exponential growth as influencers. Anna Shumate and Rachel Brockman will be joined by Eva Cudmore and Katie Pego, who have 1.3 million and 926.1K followers respectively.

The quadrant officially launched the House and in a peppy TikTok set to Ke$ha’s hit ‘We R Who We R’, where they all introduced themselves, complete with merch, a neon light saying ‘Top Talent House’ and the promise of a full house tour coming soon!

With the video amassing over half a million views in 16 hours, it is a positive start for the young content creators, and fans reacted with similar enthusiasm.

tiktok
TikTok: Top Talent House
Following their inaugural video, Rachel Brockman and Eva Cudmore wasted no time in creating more content for the House.

The video was flocked with comments calling the groups “iconic”, with one user predicting that they would be “huge.”

With the girls being backed by Top Talent management agency, the chances of their success are already looking high.

@toptalenthousehouse tour coming soon🦋✨ @katie.pego @annabananaxdddd @evacudmore @rachel.brockman♬ Kesha – We R Who We R – amanda🤩

What are content houses?

Essentially, content houses, which is a growing trend among young adults in LA, describe a collective of young online influencers who all live together, grow their respective online profiles and create content across TikTok and Instagram.

TikTok content houses like the Hype House and Sway House have been immensely successful, as they have helped launched the careers of the likes of Chase Hudson, Bryce Hall, Addison Rae and the D’Amelio sisters.

charli chase
Instagram: Hype House LA
The Hype and Sway houses have helped launch the careers of Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio

The success of the Hype and Sway houses have led to other content houses like the Clubhouse for TikTokers (which later split into two single-gender houses after the Clubhouse For The Boys was formulated), the Glam House for beauty influencers and Team 10, which was a vlogging house previously led by controversial YouTuber Jake Paul.

While it is hard for new content houses to live up to the same success as the Hype and Sway houses, Top Talent House definitely looks promising. Also, both Hype and Sway have seen some of their members leave, meaning a gap could be opening up for a new top dog in the content house battle.

Twitch streamer breaks monitor after losing Among Us game

Published: 11/Oct/2020 16:32

by Calum Patterson
Among Us monitor crack
Twitch: DrSpicyArab

Among Us isn’t meant to be a high-intensity game, but it definitely gets that way when you’re deep into a session – and the tension wound up costly for streamer DrSpicyArab, who inadvertently smashed the screen of his gaming monitor after he was voted off as the Imposter.

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid all off the endless hype around Among Us, it’s a simple party game where players must identify which member of the group is actually the murderer (Imposter).

The objective for the Impostor of course, is to not be found out, and despite it being a light-hearted party game, nobody likes losing.

Especially not if you’re on a 100% winning streak, and trying to keep it up for your viewers on Twitch, as DrSpicyArab was during his October 11 stream.

Among Us logo
InnerSloth
Who knew Among Us could be taken this seriously?

Almost three hours deep into his broadcast, the 24-year-old streamer was voted out, resulting in his first loss of the day, and his disappointment was clear to see.

In his moment of dismay at being voted out though, he threw a small tube at his monitor, not expecting it to really do any damage, but his face dropped as he realized his grave error.

“Wow, I broke my f**king monitor,” he said, in utter disbelief, before turning the camera to let his viewers and fellow players see the damage.

The players in the lobby, who had caused him his misery, couldn’t help but laugh when they saw the results.

Confused how he had managed to do so much damage with such a small item, DrSpicyArab had to rewatch his own VOD to see how it had all gone so wrong.

Clearly, there was a helping of bad luck at play here, as the small tube should really never have cracked the screen so easily.

The crack in the screen will of course render that monitor pretty useless now, and he’ll likely need to fork out for a new one. According to his setup in his Twitch description, the monitor in question is a 144HZ, 1440p model from Samsung. Probably not a cheap buy.

Of all the video games that you could play that would justify the level of anger required to smash your own monitor, Among Us would probably be at the very bottom of the list. At least he was able to laugh it off afterward.