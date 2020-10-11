TikTok stars Anna Shumate & Rachel Brockman reveal new Top Talent House - Dexerto

Top Talent House is the latest in a long line of ‘content houses’, announced on TikTok (where else?) on October 10. The house includes TikTok stars Anna Shumate and Rachel Brockman, who have a combined 8.3 million followers between them.

Yet another content house has sprung up.

Advertisement

This time, the house is made up of four girls who hope to continue to their exponential growth as influencers. Anna Shumate and Rachel Brockman will be joined by Eva Cudmore and Katie Pego, who have 1.3 million and 926.1K followers respectively.

The quadrant officially launched the House and in a peppy TikTok set to Ke$ha’s hit ‘We R Who We R’, where they all introduced themselves, complete with merch, a neon light saying ‘Top Talent House’ and the promise of a full house tour coming soon!

Advertisement

With the video amassing over half a million views in 16 hours, it is a positive start for the young content creators, and fans reacted with similar enthusiasm.

The video was flocked with comments calling the groups “iconic”, with one user predicting that they would be “huge.”

With the girls being backed by Top Talent management agency, the chances of their success are already looking high.

Advertisement

What are content houses?

Essentially, content houses, which is a growing trend among young adults in LA, describe a collective of young online influencers who all live together, grow their respective online profiles and create content across TikTok and Instagram.

TikTok content houses like the Hype House and Sway House have been immensely successful, as they have helped launched the careers of the likes of Chase Hudson, Bryce Hall, Addison Rae and the D’Amelio sisters.

The success of the Hype and Sway houses have led to other content houses like the Clubhouse for TikTokers (which later split into two single-gender houses after the Clubhouse For The Boys was formulated), the Glam House for beauty influencers and Team 10, which was a vlogging house previously led by controversial YouTuber Jake Paul.

Advertisement

While it is hard for new content houses to live up to the same success as the Hype and Sway houses, Top Talent House definitely looks promising. Also, both Hype and Sway have seen some of their members leave, meaning a gap could be opening up for a new top dog in the content house battle.