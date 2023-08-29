Sneako says Adin Ross wants to form content house with him & Fousey

Rumble star Sneako says that Adin Ross wants to form a content house that may include Sneako, Fousey, and others.

Over the last decade, quite a few influencers across social media have taken part in some form of a content house.

Jake Paul created his infamous Team 10 house, while OfflineTV also had their own influencer home – and of course, you can’t forget the infamous TikTok Hype House.

Sneako recently shared that Adin Ross wants to create the latest influencer content house alongside Sneako, Fousey, and more.

Sneako, Adin Ross, Fousey & more might form content house

In a recent live stream, Sneako mentioned that he has never lived in a content house before.

“I think it would be a good way to switch things up, you know? Adin wants us to live in a content house. What do you guys think? I know there’s not a huge overlap in the audience right now,” he said.

“I think he wants it to be me, Neon, Cheeser, Adin, and maybe Fousey.”

Sneako’s viewers made it clear they would love to see him live with Adin Ross, and others on social media shared their thoughts, as well.

“Don’t add Fousey, or that will be the end of it… The dude is toasted,” one user mentioned.

Another viewer said: “That would be pure chaos.”

“Oh god. Haha it would be entertaining,” a third user commented.

Fousey has been in the news quite a bit, and most recently was put in the hospital for a mental health evaluation after he was arrested on stream.

Adin Ross has made it clear that he wants to help Fousey once he gets out, but we’ll have to wait to see what happens.