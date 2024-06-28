How to ‘show your room off like a cool girl’ on TikTok: Viral trend explained

TikTokers are recreating a viral video where you show off your room like a ‘cool girl,’ and viewers can’t get enough of creators’ room surfing antics.

In February, TikToker Ellen Harrold made 18M viewers cackle at her “hilarious” video in which she gave her friend a tour of her bedroom.

In the caption, she wrote, “Showing him your room as a cool girl,” which ended up turning into the TikTok trend ‘show your room off like a cool girl.’

During her video, Ellen pointed out the hanging framed image. When she got to her surfboard, which was leaning against the wall, she landed on it by jumping sideways and placing her body weight on her bed.

She then pretended to be surfing the waters by making the proper movements with her body – causing the person behind the camera to break out in laughter.

Though it took some months for TikTokers to recreate the viral video, there have been millions of renditions of the clip since this June.

TikToker ‘grincesslera’ shared her take on the viral video by pointing to pictures on her wall and then using her couch to lean on when she placed her feet on her surfboard. Her TikTok went so viral that she ended up gaining 46M views.

TikToker Christina Bell also tried their hand at the ‘show your room off like a cool girl’ trend and received not only 120M views, but also a comment from Google saying they were quickly “searching for surfing tutorials.”

The ‘show your room off like a cool girl’ trend isn’t the only viral fun TikTokers are having this summer. The ‘match my freak’ trend has also seen millions of renditions.

Though it exposes TikTokers for their odd habits, users are enjoying finding people who relate to their quirks.