 Mr Beast destroys brother's house with "elephant toothpaste" foam prank - Dexerto
Mr Beast destroys brother’s house with “elephant toothpaste” foam prank

Published: 11/Oct/2020 1:37

by Alan Bernal
Mr Beast YouTube

Mr Beast

Mr Beast took a playful science experiment with ‘elephant toothpaste’ and turned it into a monstrous explosion to destroy his brother’s house, with the help of foam master and fellow YouTuber, Mark Rober.

As someone who’s mangled his fair share of houses, Mr Beast is no stranger to the best ways of ruining multiple rooms at once. This time, he targeted his own brother CJ ‘MrBro’ Donaldson, who was in the middle of trashing another house belonging to someone in their crew.

The ‘prank-ception’ was primarily aimed at CJ, seeing as Mr Beast recruited Rober, who had just got done completing world record foam videos himself – which were about to be outdone by Beast’s twisted mind.

After successfully distracting the homeowner, Mr Beast filled CJ’s house with barrels containing a grand total of 500 gallons of Hydrogen peroxide, almost double of Rober’s world-record feat.

Mr Beast YouTube
CJ wasn’t ready for his whole house to be rigged with foam by Mr Beast.

“Yeah, I think windows will get broken,” Rober said, as the entire crew prepared to let the ‘fuse’ rip from a safe distance.

The collective buried gallons of the chemicals throughout the house’s rooms including the living room, his bedroom and bathroom with enough material to really do some damage.

With CJ in tow, Mr Beast put in the call to let the chemical reaction go off, and the ensuing mayhem even surprised the people who formulated the prank.

In mere seconds, every inch of the booby-trapped structure was filled with green foam. Ovens, home decor, and beds all fell victim to the engulfing surge of foam that sprang to life once Rober got the signal.

One of the most enjoyable details of the prank was the steady stream of steam that instantly shot out from the chimney caused by the massive chain reaction of chaos inside.

Once everything settled, CJ and the crew could barely open any of the doors before they were met with a cloudy burst of green sludge that was still developing from inside.

Of course, Mr Beast pranks wouldn’t be complete if it wasn’t immediately followed up by an extravagant gift to make up for it, which came in the form of a new house to replace CJ’s ruined one.

Although, if anything is clear about Mr Beast and his antics, the YouTuber is probably already devising how to ruin his brother’s new house in a more destructive manner.

Woman throws puppy at stranger in disturbing video encounter

Published: 11/Oct/2020 0:23 Updated: 11/Oct/2020 0:37

by Bill Cooney
Woman tosses dog
@Mulaflare

Video footage of a woman throwing a small puppy at a random person in the middle of the street has gone viral on Twitter, thankfully the dog is fine, but it’s still a wild and scary clip.

Obviously, no one with a sound mind goes looking for videos like this, but with the tweet racking up close to 120,000 likes and 20,000 retweets, plenty of us were exposed to it.

In the clip, a woman who appears to be intoxicated on something begins a bizarre and racist tirade against a random passerby, who unsurprisingly starts filming the strange situation playing out in front of him.

The adorable little puppy hanging out in the lady’s arms looks completely lost, as it definitely doesn’t seem like the person holding it is actually its owner, based on what happens towards the end of the encounter.

After talking nonsense at the person filming and even kicking him, she decides to throw the poor creature at him after being asked again if it was her dog.

The pup starts crying and runs to the person who didn’t just throw it in the middle of the street, before the guy picks it up to prevent the woman, who obviously should be nowhere near animals, got hold of it again.

“Whoa, back up, this is not you’re f***ing dog, I got video of everything,” he told her, before she once again tried to get physical with him. The good news is that it doesn’t seem like she got the dog back, and it’s now safe with some new owners.

This poor pup being tossed wasn’t even the only dog-related viral tweet to pop up on Twitter over the weekend. Another tweet playing off the popular ‘how it started, how it’s going’ format featuring a girl and her pitbull as a puppy vs. it fully grown got roughly 600,000 likes, but a fair amount of pushback as well.

One of the biggest reasons was because the dog appears to have had its ears clipped, which is done by some people while still a puppy to “improve the appearance” of certain breeds, according to those who support it. Obviously, others have a problem with the practice as there’s no real need for it beyond appearances. and it’s one of the most divisive issues among pitbull owners.

At least here the dog seems to have a loving owner and appears to be very well taken care of, ear clipping aside. Which was definitely not the case in the first scenario.

Man’s best friends are certainly a popular subject on social media, but no one wants to see one getting thrown around, even if there was a happy ending waiting for the pup after all that trauma.