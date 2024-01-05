TikTok mom under fire for kids’ luxury playhouse

One TikTok mum has received heavy criticism after showing off her kids’ luxury playhouse in a viral video.

The Christmas season is officially over as we enter into 2024, but lots of people were extremely grateful for the gifts they received during the festive period or were proud of the gifts they gave others and therefore are showing them off to the world.

In the modern social media era it is easier than ever to share moments and things you are proud of, and one mum shared a video of the luxury playhouse, an integral part of most people’s childhoods, that she had managed to provide for her kids.

However, the viral TikTok video drew unexpected attention as many people felt that the mum had spoilt her kids far too much.

TikTok viewers feel mum “spoilt” her kids too much

The mum posted the video to TikTok, showing her kids racing around and exploring through the luxury playhouse that featured everything you’d expect from a full-size luxury house compressed down into kid-size fun, all decorated lavishly with fairy lights.

People felt, while the playhouse was indeed lovely and the real-life portrayal of what many kids dreamed their playhouses would look like, that the children appeared spoiled.

“Love the play house but not her character, she sounds super spoilt.” One person said. “I wouldn’t post my child talking like that lol,” they continued.

Other people agreed with the commenter but felt that the blame deserved to be put on the parents, not the children: “Typical brat but not her fault just silly parents” one said.

However, the post also drew some more light-hearted and less judgemental attention, as people compared the kids’ playhouse to what they had as a child.

“My playhouse was two chairs and a sheet but this is nice too,” one joked. “My playhouse was a bunch of sticks, and branches, laid on top of small trees/bushes and coated in a heavy layer of mud pies,” another agreed.

For others, this playhouse seemed more appealing than some of the small apartments that people rent in high-cost cities, like the man who paid $500 a month to “live in a pod.“