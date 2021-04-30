TikTok star Peach PRC accuses comedian Alex Williamson of “abusing” young women - Dexerto

Comedian Alex Williamson has been dropped by his touring company More Talent after TikTok star Peach PRC accused him of grooming and abusing young women.

On April 27, Peach PRC posted a long message on Twitter accusing the comedian and her former partner of being “abusive, manipulative and predatory.”

In the long post, Peach alleged that Williamson had done “vile” things to her and others, but declined to mention who they were in order to protect their privacy.

“I am so tired of being silenced and him thinking he has the power to continue grooming and abusing young vulnerable women and girls right in front of our faces and not face any consequences,” she wrote. “There are real victims involved.”

According to the TikTok star, she had an opportunity to speak up previously, but didn’t, and that supposedly resulted in someone else being hurt.

“How many times do we have to be shown his derogatory behavior to women?” she asked. “He is literally telling you what he’s doing and disguising it as ‘dark humor.’ This man is sick.”

Peach went on to call for Williamson to be “de-platformed,” which would mean having all of his social media accounts blacklisted and banned from numerous platforms.

i want to applaud sydney comedy festival and perth comedy festival for removing alex from their shows. this is a huge step towards victims being heard and listened to. i know a lot of women felt uplifted & respected by that decision. this sends a loud message to other abusers. — Peach PRC (@peachprc) April 30, 2021

“I am not scared of you, Alex,” she concluded. “Your empty threats are pathetic and I won’t be silenced anymore.”

Since the post, the comedian has been dropped by More Talent plus the Sydney and Perth Comedy festivals. However, Williamson has denied the allegations.

As reported by Junkee, Williamson called Peach’s assertions “horse sh*t.”

“I’m confused as to where the predatory thing is coming from. What even is the accusation?” he reportedly said in an Instagram story. “If it’s the predatory thing, it’s false. Also, I was 29 at the time. What’s the problem with trying to find a 19-year-old?”

“I’m going to say it one more time, I’ve never laid a finger on these girls,” he added. “Someone just said she posted a photo looking like someone had hit her or something, I’ve never laid a finger on anyone. I’ll get a lawyer involved if that’s what she’s really said.”