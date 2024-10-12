MoistCr1TiKaL claims his farts were “evidence” in Billy Mitchell v Karl Jobst court case

MoistCr1TiKaL, aka Charlie, reveals that he testified against Billy Mitchell in an ongoing court case. This included video footage of Moist farting on camera being used as evidence against his claims.

The case in question is Karl Jobst vs Billy Mitchell, a trial Jobst claims Mitchell delayed for over three years before a court date got set in stone and the trial could begin in Australian court.

It’s a suit raised by Mitchell, claiming that Jobst’s YouTube videos about him cheating at Donkey Kong were defamation. As a result, he raised a suit pursuing $450k in damages.

MoistCr1TiKaL was brought on as a witness in the case to testify against Billy Mitchell on the sixth day of the trial via video call. The questioning that came from both Mitchell and Jobst’s lawyers revolved partially around a video of Charlie farting into a microphone.

“My fart made it as evidence in this case. Billy Mitchell’s team used my ass trumpet in their evidence,” Moist explained.

The first 40 seconds of Charlie’s ‘He’s a Cheater’ video about Billy Mitchell were played before the courtroom, flatulence and all, as a point of contention between the plaintiff and defendant in the case.

“Billy Mitchell does not deserve an apology because Billy Mitchell is not innocent. You’re letting him manipulate and lie to you as he’s done for his entire career,” said MoistCr1TiKaL in the video.

Charlie’s statement was used in the court by Mitchell’s legal team as a way of illustrating the “grapevine effect”, with them trying to assert that Jobst’s videos about the plaintiff led to Moist making a video based on what they deem as false information, hence it being used as part of a defamation suit.

MoistCr1TiKaL ended his video discussing the court appearance by doubling down on his assertions about Billy, claiming that “he is a bully, he is a bad guy, he is a narcissist, he is a cheater, he is a person of poor character, he’s had a horrible reputation for many years, all because of his own behavior and his own actions.”