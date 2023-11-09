Machine Gun Kelly demands he play Link in Legend of Zelda movie

Machine Gun Kelly has taken to Instagram to demand he be cast as Link in the recently announced live-action Legend of Zelda movie.

The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s longest-running video game franchises, and its most recent entry, Tears of the Kingdom, has sold over 10 million copies. With its retail success and the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo has decided to greenlight the creation of a Legend of Zelda movie.

The game’s co-creator announced on November 7, 2023, that Nintendo and Sony are teaming up to create a live-action film based on the franchise. As of right now, casting for the project has yet to be announced, but that hasn’t stopped fans from putting forth their own actor wishlists for the movie.

The only consensus seems to be that no one wants Chris Pratt to come anywhere near the film.

However, one celebrity has put forth his own name for the project – rapper and celebrity Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly really wants to play Link

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared a post on his Instagram Story the day the news was announced of an article about the film with a caption showcasing his want to play Link, according to People.

“If I don’t play Link we have a problem,” he said.

Instagram Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram Story.

Kelly is a well-documented Legend of Zelda fan. He and his fiancée Megan Fox wore a Link and Zelda couple’s costume for Halloween in 2022.

Fox wore a sparkly crown and the classic Zelda dress from the older titles while Kelly had on the classic Link look complete with a tunic, grey pants, pointed ears, and a giant knife instead of the Master Sword.

The rapper certainly fits the build of Link for a live-action project. The lanky celebrity pulled off the look in a Halloween costume and could become more convincing as the Hero of Hyrule on film with some practical and digital effects.