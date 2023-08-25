TikToker admitted into facility after watching Sound of Freedom shares update 

TikTok star Chris Rooney, who goes by Yeet Baby and Uncle Chris online, has shared a life update after he watched Sound of Freedom and was subsequently checked into a mental health facility.

The Sound of Freedom saga continues. From controversy surrounding its lead star Jim Caviezel and a funder being arrested for child kidnapping to accusations of cinemas sabotaging screenings and Disney shelving the project, it’s no surprise the thriller movie has fast become one of the most talked about projects of 2023.

Whatever side of the debate you’re on, there’s no denying Sound of Freedom’s success. Despite its small budget, the indie film – based on the true story of Tim Ballard’s efforts to rescue children from child sex trafficking – has earned well over $178 million at the box office.

The impact the dark subject matter has had on viewers is undeniable, especially for Rooney, aka Yeet Baby. Earlier this month, his family revealed that he had checked himself into a mental health facility after he went missing, stating that he had “seen the movie Sound of Freedom” prior to his disappearance. And now he’s shared an update for his fans.

Taking to his personal Instagram page this week, Rooney posted a photo of him with his mom, explaining that he’s now out of the facility after 17 days and is doing well.

“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers everyone, it is truly appreciated,” he wrote. “I spent 17 days (not that I was counting) in a mental health facility. Had to have my mother pick me up. Very glad I got the help I needed and love being back!”

Rooney is a beloved name online, having amassed 5.7 million followers on the theyeetbaby TikTok account with adorable videos of him and his niece Marleigh. His fans were left extremely concerned when he went missing from his home in Virginia on July 25, with loved ones making a public plea on social media and calling on the police to help with the search.

Thankfully, they located him, discovering that Rooney had checked himself into a mental health center following a series of struggles, which were exacerbated by the movie. In a statement shared on the Yeet Baby Instagram page, his family explained:

“Prior to his disappearance, he had seen the movie Sound of Freedom, and like many others, he was sick to his core over it. This prompted him to post links to raise money for the cause of ending child sex trafficking.

“To many of you this may have seemed odd, but he genuinely wanted and still wants to help this case. Unfortunately, it was posted at a time that he was also visibly not in his right mind and not acting like the Chris we know and love.”

Rooney himself added in the statement: “Unfortunately, there was nothing anyone could do to help me. It is something that I have to work on and am going to make it my life’s mission to not only get myself healthy but also others.

“If there is one thing I have learned during this time, there are a lot of hurting people in this world and I am going to do everything I can to help them.”

Thankfully, it looks like he’s on the mend and is back to sharing updates of him with his niece.

