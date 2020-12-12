Alex Warren talks “private” Charli D’Amelio & Chase Hudson relationship

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, TikTok star Alex Warren has shed some light on the complicated relationship between former couple Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio.

As a member of Hype House, TikToker Alex Warren is close with fellow member and TikToker Chase ‘Lil Huddy’ Hudson.

With Hudson getting closer and closer with ex-flame Charli D’Amelio, an Entertainment Tonight journalist couldn’t resist bringing up the two’s closeness while interviewing Warren about his new series, ‘Awesomeness TV’s Next Influencer’.

The interviewer pulled no punches, asking Warren: “So, Charli and Chase… are they back together?”

Topic starts at 11:17

20-year-old Alex responded that Charli and Chase, at 16 and 18 respectively, are “so young”, and also notes that D’Amelio, having recently hit 100k followers on TikTok, is “one of the biggest creators right now.”

“Everyone has their eyes on her, and there are some things that she wants to keep private,” Warren explained, while also adding “it’s tough when people pry,” taking a swipe at the journalist asking the question.

With a lot of people scrutinizing Charli and Chase’s relationship at the moment, Lil’ Huddy has made his feelings on the matter clear. As pointed out by drama account TikTik Room, Hudson recently liked a comment on his latest TikTok – yet another playful collaboration between him and his ex – urging people to “normalize exes being friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders)

In response, fans supported Warren’s assertions that D’Amelio has a right to keep her relationships private, with one Instagram user saying, “Whatever their status is, they seem very happy when they’re with each other so y’all just need to leave them alone.”

A second fan expressed similar sentiments, questioning why journalists are “asking other people about Chase and Charli’s relationship.”

In an Instagram comment that got over 160 likes, a third fan added, “Imagine the pressure they will have if they announce that they had reunited. The comments would be very toxic, so the best thing is that they do not say anything.”