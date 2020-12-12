Logo
Alex Warren talks “private” Charli D’Amelio & Chase Hudson relationship

Published: 12/Dec/2020 19:50

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Charli'Amelio/Alex Warren/Chase Hudson

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, TikTok star Alex Warren has shed some light on the complicated relationship between former couple Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio.

As a member of Hype House, TikToker Alex Warren is close with fellow member and TikToker Chase ‘Lil Huddy’ Hudson.

With Hudson getting closer and closer with ex-flame Charli D’Amelio, an Entertainment Tonight journalist couldn’t resist bringing up the two’s closeness while interviewing Warren about his new series, ‘Awesomeness TV’s Next Influencer’.

The interviewer pulled no punches, asking Warren: “So, Charli and Chase… are they back together?”

Topic starts at 11:17

 

20-year-old Alex responded that Charli and Chase, at 16 and 18 respectively, are “so young”, and also notes that D’Amelio, having recently hit 100k followers on TikTok, is “one of the biggest creators right now.”

“Everyone has their eyes on her, and there are some things that she wants to keep private,” Warren explained, while also adding “it’s tough when people pry,” taking a swipe at the journalist asking the question.

With a lot of people scrutinizing Charli and Chase’s relationship at the moment, Lil’ Huddy has made his feelings on the matter clear. As pointed out by drama account TikTik Room, Hudson recently liked a comment on his latest TikTok –  yet another playful collaboration between him and his ex – urging people to “normalize exes being friends.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders)

In response, fans supported Warren’s assertions that D’Amelio has a right to keep her relationships private, with one Instagram user saying, “Whatever their status is, they seem very happy when they’re with each other so y’all just need to leave them alone.”

A second fan expressed similar sentiments, questioning why journalists are “asking other people about Chase and Charli’s relationship.”

In an Instagram comment that got over 160 likes, a third fan added, “Imagine the pressure they will have if they announce that they had reunited. The comments would be very toxic, so the best thing is that they do not say anything.”

6-year-old “banned” streamer RowdyRogan confirms Warzone ban was staged

Published: 12/Dec/2020 16:08 Updated: 12/Dec/2020 17:54

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: RowdyRogan

Young internet personality RowdyRogan and his family have confirmed that their highly-publicized bans from Warzone and TikTok were part of an elaborate stunt.

In a YouTube video uploaded to RowdyRogan’s YouTube channel, the family confirmed growing speculation that the youngster’s ban from Warzone was part of their submission to Faze5’s latest Top 20 challenge, which instructs finalists to make a “viral video”.

They vlogged the entire process of the stunt, from the moment RowdyRogan appeared to think of the idea himself, to the moment that their “ban” played out on Twitch.

When RowdyRogan suggested a “ban” for the viral video challenge, his mom predicted that “people are going to go nuts” – and recent days have shown that she was definitely right.

In the final moments of the video, the youngster’s mom and dad both addressed the camera. While RowdyRogan’s dad acknowledged that “some people won’t be happy” when they find out that this was a stunt, he nonetheless thanked fans for their “phenomenal” support.

Explaining their reasoning for going ahead with the challenge, RowdyRogan’s mom explained said they wanted to show Faze that “the world was ready” for young gamers like her son, and also suggested that RowdyRogan getting to be part of the Faze Clan could “open the gate for young gamers”.

Both parents also thanked Activision for their support and apologised for the backlash they had received from fans in the wake of their son’s “ban”.

How did it all start?

Fans were shocked when the Call of Duty prodigy had his Warzone account banned in the middle of a stream with his father, Harry Drew, on December 9.

While his father vowed to get his account back, with a #FreeRogan hashtag circulating among fans on social media, it appeared that the young star’s TikTok account, which had a 60k-strong following, also bit the dust.

Although plenty of fans rallied around RowdyRogan and his father after the shocking ban on his Warzone account was instated, some fans were more skeptical, theorizing that the youngster’s ban and the attention around it was all part of Faze5’s challenge. Well, it seems like they were right all along!

It remains to be seen whether this stunt was enough for RowdyRogan to pass Faze Jarvis’ challenge.