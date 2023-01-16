Chase Hudson fans outraged after TikToker suddenly quits Patreon

Fans of TikTok star Chase Hudson are outraged after the singer-songwriter announced his departure from Patreon, despite promising to do a live stream for his subscribers.

Chase Hudson is a popular figure on social media, boasting over 32 million followers on TikTok.

While he might be known for his online presence, Hudson is also a budding music artist, releasing his first album ‘Teenage Heartbreak’ back in 2021.

As an avid online entertainer, Hudson is no stranger to diversifying his content, and even started a Patreon on top of his ongoing projects. On his Patreon, he offered certain rewards to his subscribers, with one of these awards being “live hangouts” with fans for $8 a month.

However, Hudson recently announced his departure from the platform in another broadcast, sparking outrage from fans.

Chase Hudson quits Patreon, outraging fans

According to viewers, Hudson had begun a live stream as part of his Patreon rewards back in December 2022, but technical difficulties prevented the broadcast from moving forward. Although he’d promised to do another stream for his subscribers, Hudson is instead leaving Patreon — and fans are upset.

“‘Is this the last month of Patreon?'” He read a question aloud from a live viewer in a recent stream. “Yes, it is. Patreon was kind of like a little side mission, in a way.”

This statement rubbed viewers the wrong way. One fan, in particular, called out Hudson’s claims in a lengthy rant, as posted to Instagram by tea page TeaTokTalk.

“Completing your obligations to paying subscribers is work — work that you decided at some point you just didn’t want to do,” the fan wrote in a statement. “So, why offer that tier any more then? You should have just bumped us all down if you weren’t going to do [live hangouts] any longer.”

Other commenters have also chimed in on the situation, with many asking that Hudson make a statement and be “held accountable” for the Patreon drama.

At the time of writing, Hudson hasn’t publicly commented on the ongoing issue. This news comes after Landon Barker teased one of his unreleased songs, which fans were completely convinced was about Hudson and Charli D’Amelio.