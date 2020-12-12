Charli D'Amelio reveals her first impression of Chase Hudson - Dexerto

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio turned heads across the net after collabing with ex-boyfriend (and current bestie) Chase Hudson for a Q & A session, revealing her very first impression of the Sway House star.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are, much like Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, one of TikTok’s favorite pairings — although they’re not exactly on romantic terms, at the moment.

The two parted ways in April, and later sparked a massive feud across the TikTok platform this summer, after Charli accused Chase of cheating on her with fellow influencer Nessa Barrett.

While things have quieted down in the meantime, it seems that the two TikTokers are back on good terms, even sparking dating rumors among fans after being caught out at restaurants together by paparazzi.

However, during their impromptu YouTube collab on December 11, Chase revealed that the two are strictly on friendly terms only, referring to their “friendship” as they talked.

The duo answered fan questions throughout the video, during which Charli applied some Christmas-themed makeup to Chase’s face, and admitted what her first impression was of her ex-turned-best friend.

“I was terrified of you!” she laughed. “Because you’re kind of scary. You really are!”

“This is so awkward to talk about, but I was new to LA — very new, it was my first time,” she continued. “You were a boy. You’re very, like — just like, the vibe you give off, it’s like…” she demonstrated what she meant by giving the camera an overexaggerated glare.

“I’m very the opposite of that,” she added. “It was weird.”

It seems that Chase was also intimidated by Charli when they first met, humorously admitting that she used to “talk with her eyes.”

(Topic starts at 2:49)

“When I first met Charli, she would speak with her eyes,” Chase explained. “When I say that, you might think I’m crazy. …it’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“I was scared because you didn’t talk. You used your eyes as emotions, and it was very terrifying and confusing. “

It doesn’t look like fans are buying their current “just friends” status, but either way, we’re always here for a good friendship — especially when they make hilarious content together.