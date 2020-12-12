 Charli D'Amelio reveals her first impression of Chase Hudson - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio reveals her first impression of Chase Hudson

Published: 12/Dec/2020 0:11

by Virginia Glaze
TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio turned heads across the net after collabing with ex-boyfriend (and current bestie) Chase Hudson for a Q & A session, revealing her very first impression of the Sway House star.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are, much like Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, one of TikTok’s favorite pairings — although they’re not exactly on romantic terms, at the moment.

The two parted ways in April, and later sparked a massive feud across the TikTok platform this summer, after Charli accused Chase of cheating on her with fellow influencer Nessa Barrett.

While things have quieted down in the meantime, it seems that the two TikTokers are back on good terms, even sparking dating rumors among fans after being caught out at restaurants together by paparazzi.

However, during their impromptu YouTube collab on December 11, Chase revealed that the two are strictly on friendly terms only, referring to their “friendship” as they talked.

The duo answered fan questions throughout the video, during which Charli applied some Christmas-themed makeup to Chase’s face, and admitted what her first impression was of her ex-turned-best friend.

“I was terrified of you!” she laughed. “Because you’re kind of scary. You really are!”

Charli and Chase hug on a pier.
Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples, but now seem to have fostered a best-friends status between them.

“This is so awkward to talk about, but I was new to LA — very new, it was my first time,” she continued. “You were a boy. You’re very, like — just like, the vibe you give off, it’s like…” she demonstrated what she meant by giving the camera an overexaggerated glare.

“I’m very the opposite of that,” she added. “It was weird.”

It seems that Chase was also intimidated by Charli when they first met, humorously admitting that she used to “talk with her eyes.”

(Topic starts at 2:49)

“When I first met Charli, she would speak with her eyes,” Chase explained. “When I say that, you might think I’m crazy. …it’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“I was scared because you didn’t talk. You used your eyes as emotions, and it was very terrifying and confusing. “

It doesn’t look like fans are buying their current “just friends” status, but either way, we’re always here for a good friendship — especially when they make hilarious content together.

James Charles explains why the Sister Squad won’t be coming back

Published: 11/Dec/2020 21:02

by Virginia Glaze
James Charles explains why Sister Squad won't return
The disbanding of the Sister Squad is a scandal that has mystified YouTube viewers for over a year now — but according to star James Charles, the group won’t be making a comeback in spite of their fans’ hopes.

Content houses and internet groups have become a common occurrence among the social media elite, with collectives like the Hype House and Team 10 rising to fame and falling from grace shortly thereafter.

The Sister Squad is no exception to this rule; comprised of the Dolan Twins, Emma Chamberlain and James Charles, the four YouTubers took over the platform until 2019, when things suddenly went quiet among them.

While many fans speculated that some drama had gone down in the form of a possible romance between Chamberlain and one of the twins, the group’s breakup has remained under wraps for quite some time.

The Sister Squad gathers in front of the camera.
The Sister Squad was comprised of the Dolan Twins, Emma Chamberlain and James Charles. The group disbanded in 2019, leaving fans wondering what the cause of their breakup might have been.

However, James Charles spoke on the matter during a YouTube video on December 11, 2020, where he gave a possible explanation for the Sister Squad’s sudden split.

Although their breakup occurred just after the internet-breaking controversy surrounding Charles in May 2019, it doesn’t seem like his own issues were the heart of their dispersal.

“Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end at some point,” he began. “The Sister Squad was one of them. Basically, we were all just at very different points in our careers and lives, and we needed to go in different directions. I promise that that was the best decision for everybody involved, including you guys.”

The Sister Squad gathers for a Mukbang video.
After a year of silence from the group, James Charles and Emma Chamberlain suddenly reunited – but the Dolan Twins did not make an appearance with them.

That’s not all; unfortunately for fans, James also announced that the Squad will likely never make an official comeback ever again, but did not elaborate further as to the reasons why.

“As for the Sister Squad as a whole, it will definitely not be coming back anytime soon,” he continued. “But that’s probably for the better, and I’m going to leave the conversation at that.”

(Topic begins at 16:00)

While he and Chamberlain reunited for a surprise collaboration in September, a full reunion with the group doesn’t look likely, although the two are willing to link up for another video together, should fans demand it.