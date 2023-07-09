Asmongold says he’d put TikToker Mizzy in jail after viral clip destroying convenience store

Twitch star Asmongold has claimed he’d put controversial TikToker Mizzy in jail following a viral clip of the teenager destroying a convenience store.

TikTok prankster Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, better known as ‘Mizzy’ online, has become notorious for his antics. Controversially, the 18-year-old has been in the headlines several times for his over-the-top pranks in the past couple of months.

Notably, the teenager went viral for an extreme prank, sparking outrage after walking into a stranger’s home in the middle of the day — leading to an eventual arrest, where he was charged with a criminal behavior order.

More recently, the TikToker has sparked outrage once again after vandalizing a man’s convenience store in a clip that’s gone viral across the internet.

Asmongold says he’d put Mizzy in jail

In a recent live stream, Twitch streamer Asmongold reacted to the latest viral ‘prank’, where he claimed he’d put the TikToker straight in jail if it was up to him.

“Bro this kid is an unironic menace,” the streamer said while reacting to the clip — which left him lost for words and his jaw dropped, to say the least. “Man, like at a certain point it’s just annoying.”

“Speed racing to jail,” one fan wrote in chat, while another viewer noted how the TikToker has done much wilder things, such as previously ‘stealing’ a train.

Asmon responded: “Yeah, honestly, like for that if I was like the government I would put him in jail for like a couple of months for that at least, right?”

He added: “Just because that puts other people’s lives at risk, you know?”

Despite being hit with several criminal charges, it seems like Mizzy has no intentions of stopping his ‘pranks’ anytime soon.