Young Kick streamer confronted by angry woman after touching her food for ‘prank’

A young Kick streamer is sparking outrage online after putting his hand in a woman’s food as she was eating at a restaurant, sparking a viral confrontation.

Kick streamer ‘Kizzy’ is facing the ire of the internet after he got into a heated altercation with a woman during an April 3 broadcast.

In his stream, Kizzy walked down a bustling street with friends before coming upon a restaurant with patio seating, where two women were eating a meal together.

Kizzy put his hand inside their plate of nacho chips, nabbing one as he continued on his way. “Taking that b*tch food!” he boasted as he ate the chip. “She can go f*ck herself.”

Despite his confidence, the young streamer didn’t get away with the prank. One of the women followed him down the road and confronted him over his behavior, warning him that if he put his hand in her food again, she would throw “all of their phones.”

Upon saying this, she reached for the phone one of his friends was using to broadcast their altercation, causing an outcry from the young streamer and his buddies.

“Watch the f*ck out,” Kizzy retorted. “Who do you think you are? You’re a nobody. You’re a f*cking random.”

“Do not do that,” the woman berated the youngster. “Do not do that to people. And stop filming me.”

The confrontation is sweeping social media as users pour in with baffled comments about the streamer’s behavior.

More clips from Kizzy’s broadcast began surfacing online, with one showing the youngster smoking a joint with a stranger.

It looks like his antics weren’t tolerated by Kick, as his profile is currently unavailable, with curious users getting hit with a 404 error when they try to access his page.