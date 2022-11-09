TikTok Megan Fox lookalike shows what it’s like working with male military coworkers

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

TikTok’s Megan Fox lookalike has gone viral for revealing what it’s like working with her male coworkers in the military.

TikTok has oodles and oodles of creators who have taken the platform by storm, but none drum up such curiosity as those who look shockingly like certain celebrities.

Most notably, doppelgangers for Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie went viral on TikTok last year for their uncanny resemblance to the actresses, especially after donning some costumes to look like their comic book counterparts.

Now, another celebrity lookalike is taking over the app — and she’s being called the ‘Megan Fox’ of TikTok.

TikToker ‘kkbuergs’ bears a striking similarity to Megan Fox and has racked up over 268,000 followers on the platform, as well as over 4.5 million likes.

However, it’s not just her resemblance to Megan Fox that’s getting eyeballs on her content. Instead, it’s a few videos she’s made about her experience working in the military as a woman.

TikTok’s Megan Fox goes viral for sharing military work life

Last year, the TikToker uploaded a video poking fun at her coworkers, showing herself walking into the barracks to a chorus of people singing, “Here comes the w**re.” “Barracks bunny though, right?” she captioned the clip.

Earlier this year, she posted another clip of herself lipsyncing to audio of a woman attempting to speak before being shouted down at and cursed at by men, captioning the video: “What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Thus far, both videos have garnered millions of views each, sparking conversation in the comments section about what it’s like being a woman in a male-dominated field.

“Just to let yall girls know, if boys do this to you, you are officially part of their friend group which is very hard to do,” one user wrote.

“That’s how guys show love,” another said.

Yet another asked, “When did Megan Fox join the military?” prompting a humorous reply from ‘kkbuergs’ who responded: “Transformers money ran out.”

TikTok: kkbuergs

This is just the latest celebrity lookalike to go viral after Logan Paul invited his own TikTok-famous doppelganger onto an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.