Logan Paul hand-delivers PRIME to his viral TikTok lookalike in first meetup

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

TikTok’s viral Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Peterson received a special PRIME Hydration delivery, hand delivered by the popular YouTuber himself in their first-ever meetup.

Back in August 2022, a man who many believed was actually Logan Paul began going viral on TikTok.

He was quickly identified as Rodney Peterson, and his TikTok account quickly rose to over 160k followers and rising. He’s gone so viral, in fact, that even Jake Paul commented on one of his videos.

The viral doppelganger was finally able to meet Logan Paul on October 31 and he brought along a special delivery of PRIME Hydration.

Logan Paul hand-delivers PRIME to viral TikTok lookalike

In a TikTok video, Rodney replied to a comment asking if he got a care package from PRIME Hydration recently.

While Rodney was sporting a black hat, shirt, pants, and white shoes with a gold chain, Logan Paul appeared just seconds later with his arms full of PRIME.

To top things off, Logan showed up wearing an identical outfit to further improve the doppelganger look.

Logan also uploaded a video onto his own TikTok channel, with the caption “this was weird” under the video.

After meeting Rodney for the first time, the two also released that they were even the same height while posing for a picture.

Shortly after the two videos were uploaded, fans flooded the comments with their thoughts about the two finally meeting up.

“Imagine your doppelganger being a celebrity,” one user commented.

Another viewer said: “HE FINALLY MET LOGAN, I’m happy that he pursued this with his appearance, look where it’s gotten him.”

Others even compared him to PewDiePie: “He looks like Pewdiepie and Logan Paul.”