TikTok’s Margot Robbie lookalike has users asking if she’s her sister

TikTok continues to be full of surprises with the latest trends popping out of nowhere. The latest one? Celebrity doppelgangers with a Margot Robbie lookalike being the newest to go viral.

From Scarlett Johansson to Taylor Swift, eagle-eyed fans have often managed to spot look-alikes of famous celebs among regular users of the app.

Not even TikTok and YouTube celebrities are safe with both the Dolan Twins and Charli D’Amelio getting the doppelganger treatment.

Some celebrities like Ariana Grande have even clapped back at their dopplegängers for trying to impersonate them.

Now TikTokers have discovered Robyn Nagioff, a TikToker from Watford near London. Robyn regularly posts joke videos about shopping, going out with friends, and walking through Camden – an area of London.

Robyn hasn’t appeared to address the comments appearing beneath videos in an upload just yet, but people have still been making jokes like “I loved your movie ‘I, Tonya'” referring to one of Robbie’s films or commenting: “Okay Margot Robbie.”

In one comment, she did pointedly not reply to part of a comment asking that she looked like Margot Robbie.

People left comments Robyn could easily be “Margot Robbie’s daughter though” while others asked if she was the Aussie’s sister. Another thought the TikToker more closely resembled Robbie “mixed with Anya Taylor-Joy”, another actress.

In one exchange, one person pointed out the resemblance to which someone else offered a sassy response saying Robyn probably knew already because “it’s the top comment of every video”.

The original video that got people commenting now has over 2.8 million views and she continues to rack up followers across social media.