TikTok detective exposes “misogynistic” viewer in investigative video

Viewers were left shocked after a TikTok detective exposed a “misogynistic” viewer in a video, leaving a message for him in the process.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, there’s no surprise that some videos are going to show unpleasant interactions or comments from other people.

One user received an UberEats receipt with the word “b*tch” printed on it, while another was fired from her job after confronting a black fisherman in a video.

A woman on TikTok who goes by the name rx0rcist recently went viral after exposing a “misogynistic” viewer, leaving a message for him in the process.

In a video uploaded on July 3, 2023, Rx0rcist revealed a TikTok user that had been commenting on every single video she’s ever made.

“He [even] finds comments that I’ve left on other people’s videos and begs for attention there demanding that I ‘expose Tizzy’ who at this point I’m convinced he’s in love with,” she explained.

“The comments towards me are always misogynistic, obsessive, and threatening, and last night he decided to call me, in all caps, a ‘coward a*s b*tch.’ Okay, bet. You wanted my attention so badly now you have it.”

Rx0rcist went on to show how she found the man’s real name, location, and Facebook profile before ending the video with a message for the man.

“Let me give you some advice buddy. You appear to have just had a beautiful baby girl. How that happened, I have no idea. But unless you want her to grow up and know exactly the type of daddy she’s got, I suggest you stop harassing me.

“I’m petty enough to wait until she turns 18 and tell her myself. Stop bothering me and go take care of your newborn you f*cking weirdo.”

As of writing, it’s unknown whether or not the man has left her alone following her video. The TikToker’s viewers, however, have made it clear they love her calling out the user.