TikToker leaves internet torn by cleaning up “abandoned” graves with a smile

A TikTok has divided the internet after posting multiple videos of herself smiling as she cleans up “abandoned” graves.

TikTok has become a place where all sorts of content exist, including money-saving hacks, music trends, cooking tips, and more.

While most of these types of videos are met with praise from users, one TikTok user has left the whole internet torn due to her string of videos in which she goes around and cleans up “random” graves.

Known as The Clean Girl on TikTok, Kaeli Mae McEwen has amassed over 2.7 million followers on the platform thanks to her constant stream of cleaning videos. Furthermore, she has 6 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She often posts videos in which she tidies up her house, gives dirty cars a deep clean, and even goes into public bathrooms to get them up to scratch.

Recently, McEwen posted a series of TikTok videos in which she cleans up gravestones while smiling and displaying her signature bubbling persona.

Her August 24 TikTok, in which she cleaned up a “random” grave, has already generated 127 million views, and subsequent grave cleaning clips have also amassed millions of views.

McEwen’s viral videos have now triggered major online discourse, with the internet split on whether or not it is appropriate for her to clean these graves.

Fellow TikToker hopeyoufindyourdad posted a reaction video to The Clean Girl’s most viral grave video, slamming McEwen’s “clickbait” videos as being “extremely disrespectful disrespectful to these graves and their loved ones.”

Furthermore, Dr Robyn S. Lacy, an archeologist and co-director of Black Cat Cemetery Conversatory, issued her video responding to The Clean Girl’s viral content.

While the archeologist noted that “it’s wonderful to want to care for and preserve these spaces,” she further highlighted that “consent and conservation are critical” when doing so.

On the flip side, others have defended McEwen’s work. X user Gravantas wrote, “This is actually a really sweet thing to do, to clean up old and forgotten graves. The world would be a better place with more people like her.”

Other X users further commented, “Her virtue is far superior to mine” and “She’s doing a service for free, which is more than most people on TikTok do.”